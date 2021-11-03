CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlinton, WV

Gov. Justice announces over $41.5 million in hazard mitigation grants at events in Marlinton and Alderson

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
MARLINTON & ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice held a pair of ceremonies today to announce over $41.5 million in federal grant funding for several hazard mitigation projects to help protect communities across West Virginia from future disasters.

“Some of our great communities caught a real cannonball to the stomach with the 2016 flood, but we’ve got these federal dollars that are going to help us in a big way,” Gov. Justice said. “It doesn’t fix everything that happened. But it makes things better so that we’re more prepared in the future.

“So to all the communities getting this money: go and do great stuff with it,” Gov. Justice continued. “Let’s all keep pulling the rope together.”

The funds are being made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program (CDBG-MIT). The program helps communities impacted by recent natural disasters carry out strategic and high-impact activities to mitigate disaster risks and reduce future losses.

The grants announced at the events in Marlinton and Alderson make up a portion of the total $65.8 million in CDBG-MIT funds for 18 projects that have been recommended by the West Virginia Development Office’s Community Advancement and Development Division, which manages the state’s allotment of CDBG funds, for Phase 1 of the state’s CDBG-MIT program.

Recommended applications include nine stormwater projects, two water treatment plant projects, two dam projects, one sanitary sewer line relocation project, and four planning projects. Over $40 million of the total recommended will fund projects that primarily serve low-to-moderate income individuals.

The grants announced at the events in Marlinton and Alderson include the following:

TOWN OF MARLINTON (POCAHONTAS COUNTY)

Project: Town of Marlinton Storm Water Project

CDBG-MIT Amount: $8,655,040

Description: This project will construct a new stormwater system to manage stormwater runoff. Currently, stormwater and sanitary sewer drain into an existing sewer treatment facility. Construction of a stormwater system will mitigate flooding risks and decrease the excess water that overwhelms the sewer treatment facility. The Town of Marlinton storm water project will serve 699 customers.

TOWN OF RAINELLE (GREENBRIER COUNTY)

Project: Rainelle Storm Water Project

CDBG-MIT Amount: $9,955,000

Description: This project will replace an aging stormwater system in Rainelle. The current system is undersized and inadequate to efficiently collect and remove stormwater. This project will replace the system with properly sized and constructed drainage systems, mitigating against flooding within the town and serving Rainelle’s 1,250 residents.

CITY OF WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (GREENBRIER COUNTY)

Project: City of White Sulphur Springs Stormwater Improvements Project

CDBG-MIT Amount: $2,980,000

Description: This project will rehabilitate and install stormwater infrastructure in the City of White Sulphur Springs. With the current system, the city experiences stormwater overflow during storm events. This project will mitigate against flooding issues by collecting and efficiently removing stormwater. This project will serve the town’s 2,475 residents.

CITY OF RONCEVERTE (GREENBRIER COUNTY)

Project: City of Ronceverte Storm Water Project

CDBG-MIT Amount: $8,800,000

Description: This project will construct stormwater infrastructure improvements to reduce flood hazards in the City of Ronceverte. The storm water project will serve 1,750 residents by reducing flooding along streets and sidewalks in the city. Improvements will include storm drain upgrades and storm drain improvements to aging infrastructure.

TOWN OF RUPERT (GREENBRIER COUNTY)

Project: Town of Rupert Stormwater Improvements

CDBG-MIT Amount: $2,600,000

Description: This project will upgrade the town’s stormwater system. Installing new infrastructure will alleviate flooding issues within the Town of Rupert. Flooding in the town has caused erosion and prevented the community from reaching public facilities. This project will serve 942 residents.

TOWN OF ALDERSON (GREENBRIER COUNTY)

Project: Town of Alderson Water Treatment Plant Relocation

CDBG-MIT Amount: $8,304,000

Description: The project will relocate a water treatment plant outside of the floodplain. By relocating the water treatment facility, flooding will not disable the plant from serving 704 customers within the Town of Alderson, surrounding counties, and the federal prison camp. The project will include installation of an alternative raw water intake, increasing the system’s resilience to flooding events.

CITY OF LEWISBURG (GREENBRIER COUNTY)

Project: Lewisburg Stormwater Management Assessment Project

CDBG-MIT Amount: $250,000

Description: This planning assessment project will analyze, map, and develop plans that address deficiencies in the aging stormwater system and the development of sinkholes caused by stormwater flow in the City of Lewisburg. The City of Lewisburg has well documented damage from sinkholes and continues to be at risk of future sinkholes due to the karst system underneath the city. This plan will identify and map problem areas in the stormwater system and potential sinkhole areas for city planners.

Lootpress

Capito Statement Following House Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released the below statements following the House of Representatives’ passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and their passage of a rule to advance consideration of separate legislation to pursue their partisan reckless tax-and-spending spree in the coming weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Tax investigation planned

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Tax Department is planning a formal investigation into why an employee overtaxed a Kanawha County coal mine company operating by more than $800,000. In an extraordinary development, the state tax department requested that the Kanawha County Commission exonerate BlackHawk Mining of $817,704. The department’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Manchin praises House passage of bipartisan infrastructure bill

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) praised the U.S. House of Representatives passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will bring around $6 billion to West Virginia for infrastructure investments over the next five years. The Senate passed the legislation in August. “West Virginia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Carper fights increase

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is emphatically opposed to a recent rate increase request from the West Virginia-American Water Company. In opposing the increase, Carper is joined by his fellow commissioners, Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler. Displaying his opposition, Carper testified before the WV Public...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Announces Gilmer County – Meadow Bridge as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will feature the Gilmer County vs. Meadow Bridge gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Representatives...
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
Lootpress

WVU appoints new recreation infrastructure development coordinator

A national leader in sustainable trail development, Richard Edwards has been appointed recreation infrastructure development coordinator for the West Virginia University Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative. Edwards joins WVU after 21 years with the International Mountain Biking Association as the trail solutions director of community engagement and education.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Reynolds delivers check

MOUNDSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Marshall County Republican Delegate Charlie Reynolds was on hand this week to deliver a state check that completed the purchase of two scoreboards for East End Park in Moundsville. City Manager Rick Healy and Moundsville Mayor David Wood accepted the check on behalf of the park.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Stacy Lynn Nowicki-Eldridge as judge for Twenty-Fifth Judicial Circuit serving Lincoln and Boone counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Stacy Lynn Nowicki-Eldridge, of Alum Creek, to the Twenty-Fifth Judicial Circuit, which serves Lincoln and Boone counties. Nowicki-Eldridge is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of the Honorable William S. Thompson. “I am extremely humbled and honored by...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

DUI checkpoint planned in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Stare Police will conduct a DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County. On Friday, November 05, 2021, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Among Top States Opening Access to Computer Science for Students

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is among the top 10 states nationwide to offer foundational computer science (CS) courses to public school students. This according to the annual State of Computer Science Education: Accelerating Action through Advocacy report released today by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways (ECEP) Alliance. More public schools in the state are offering students greater access to this growing and important pathway, the report details.
EDUCATION
