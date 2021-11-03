CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, WV

Prep Volleyball: Greenbrier West dominates Webster County

By Rusty Udy
 9 days ago
Photos by Steph Redden

Charmco – One night after upsetting No. 2 seed Charleston Catholic, No. 3 seed Webster County was hoping for another shocker when it visited No. 1 seed Greenbrier West on night two of Class A Region 3, Section 2 play.

The Cavaliers were in a no mood for an upset, however, sweeping the Highlanders 3-0. West won all three sets with relative ease, 25-7, 25-11 and 25-18 to advance to Wednesday’s sectional championship.

The Irish rebounded on night two with a 3-0 win over Richwood and a 3-2 decision over Greater Beckley Christian.

Catholic will now get a rematch with the Highlanders Wednesday for a berth in the title match and a guaranteed spot in Saturday’s regional championship on its home floor.

