Prep Volleyball: Shady advances to sectional championship

Gallery by Karen Akers

The Shady Spring volleyball juggernaut stormed its way in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 championship with a resounding win over No. 2 seed Herbert Hoover Tuesday.

After trailing early in the opening set, the defending state champions ran away from the Huskies in a 24-14 win. Shady Spring then dominated the next two sets to secure the match taking a 25-7 win in set two and a 25-8 win in the final set.

Independence and Hoover squared off in the final elimination match of the night. The Patriots had defeated Nicholas County 3-0 earlier in the evening, but could not duplicate that feat against Hoover.

For the second year in a row, the Huskies advanced to the sectional championship match with a 3-1 win over the Patriots.

Shady Spring will need one win to secure the sectional crown, while the Huskies will need to beat the Tigers twice for the title.

Both teams have already secured a spot in Saturday’s regional tournament which starts at 10 a.m. at Independence High School.