The Broome County Opioid Awareness Council is alerting the public to a spike in non-fatal drug overdoses over the past week. BOAC says it want to encourage those with substance use disorder to never use alone, have a Narcan reversal kit available and anyone on site of an overdose should call 9-1-1 immediately. People who render assistance and report an overdose are protected under the Good Samaritan Law.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO