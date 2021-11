What makes a cryptocurrency investible? Obviously we can look at the traditional benchmarks: sensible value proposition, market opportunity, proven team, etc., but what about security and technical risk? If we were talking about a traditional software or Saas company, we would expect robust and multi-layered digital security protections including encryption, firewalls, antivirus software, and of course, scanning and runtime protections. Most projects in DeFi would respond to this question the same way: the blockchain is immutable and as far as we know, unhackable. This is apparently true, but it doesn’t mean that any of those projects are functionally “safe”.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO