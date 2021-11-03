CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

IntelePeer Reputation Management helps prevent calls from being tagged and mislabeled as fraud or spam

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelePeer has launched its Reputation Management solution, an all-in-one service and system designed to protect and improve the delivery of business communications and improve call completion rates to increase overall customer engagement. For large, small and medium-size businesses, Reputation Management helps prevent calls from being tagged and mislabeled as...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

DTEX InTERCEPT for Behavioral Data Loss Prevention delivers risk-based data analytics

DTEX Systems released DTEX InTERCEPT for Behavioral Data Loss Prevention designed to address the data protection and insider risk challenges of the distributed and digital enterprise. Data Loss Prevention solutions are integral to every public and private organization’s cybersecurity framework. First-generation solutions have struggled in modern environments, as they deliver...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Cyware CyTAXII enables developers to ingest and share threat intelligence

Cyware unveiled CyTAXII, a new open-source TAXII (Trusted Automated eXchange of Indicator Information) client that enables developers to ingest and share threat intelligence. CyTAXII provides the developer community with support for interacting with TAXII servers using a Python library. “Cyware is dedicated to enabling end-to-end threat intelligence automation, sharing, and...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

SecurityGate.io partners with Rokster to help industrial companies bridge the OT security skills gap

SecurityGate.io announced a partnership with Rokster, a technology consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and business intelligence for the utility and life sciences spaces. The need for this partnership is more relevant than ever. In fact, The International Information System Security Certification Consortium, or (ISC)², conducted...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Leveraging social media background checks to balance friction and risk

With ecommerce revenues higher than ever and estimated to reach $4.89 million in 2021 (per eMarketer), cart abandonment continues to be a major pain point for the industry and adjacent sectors, including payment processors and digital wallets. A closer look at the landscape suggests that an average of 69.8% online shopping baskets are never checked out by shoppers, according to consolidated data.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intelepeer#Spam#Business Communications#Intelepeer Insights
helpnetsecurity.com

Dynatrace adds security gates to automatically detect and manage vulnerabilities in real time

Dynatrace announced its platform now includes security gates, enabling DevSecOps teams to automatically assess each new software release to ensure only secure code moves through the delivery pipeline. Just as Dynatrace quality gates have allowed development, DevOps, and SRE teams to ensure code meets their service-level objectives (SLOs), Dynatrace security...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Data Theorem Active Protection secures modern application stacks

Data Theorem launched Active Protection suite including observability and runtime defense, delivering comprehensive security across modern application stacks including API, cloud, mobile, modern web, and serverless (Lambda) functions. Organizations today need tools that are purpose built for securing modern application stacks to prevent data breaches. Past-generations of runtime AppSec tools...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Paddle achieves SOC 2 certification to meet the highest data security standards

Paddle announces that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, underscoring the company’s ability to meet the highest data security standards. More than 2,000 software sellers rely on Paddle’s platform to sell into over 245 markets globally, and this means trusting Paddle with their...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Tanium collaborates with Deep Instinct to strengthen endpoint security for organizations

Tanium announced a partnership with Deep Instinct, offering organizations around the globe the ability to evolve endpoint security and scale to meet the needs of enterprises, by improving the prevention of unknown malware before it executes and infects endpoints and IT environments. Together, Tanium and Deep Instinct ensure that organizations...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
helpnetsecurity.com

Huntsman Security SmartCheck for Ransomware strengthens security risk management

Huntsman Security launched SmartCheck for Ransomware – an automated, on-demand diagnostic application designed to assess the risk of a ransomware event. The application automatically gathers data directly from ongoing security operations to report an organisation’s posture against a set of security safeguards. These safeguards, align closely with those recently advised...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

DomainTools acquires Farsight Security to enhance its threat intelligence capabilities

DomainTools announced the acquisition of Farsight Security, a provider of DNS intelligence and passive DNS cyber security data solutions. The acquisition comes as a natural extension of both companies’ long-standing partnership to deliver Farsight’s passive DNS data via the DomainTools Iris investigation platform to assess risk, map attacker infrastructure, and rapidly increase visibility and context on threats.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

WhiteSource SBOM helps developers to protect the software supply chain

In an effort to help developers meet new governmental regulations for protecting the software supply chain, WhiteSource released WhiteSource SBOM, a new tool that creates a software bill of materials (SBOM) and provides a path to remediation when vulnerabilities are identified. The software supply chain has come under increasing scrutiny...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Absolute releases Application Persistence-as-a-Service to strengthen their mission-critical apps

Absolute Software launched Absolute Application Persistence-as-a-Service (APaaS), empowering Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and system manufacturers to leverage Absolute’s firmware-embedded, self-healing device connection to strengthen the health and resiliency of their mission-critical applications. By embedding Absolute’s Application Persistence capabilities into their software package, ISVs can continuously maintain the integrity of their...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Veracode launches enhanced scanning tool to find and fix vulnerabilities in APIs

Veracode has launched an advanced scanning tool that enables organizations to find and fix vulnerabilities in APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) – the fastest-growing attack surface. The new capability leverages Veracode’s Dynamic Analysis (DAST) scanning engine to provide comprehensive security insights and remediation guidance for APIs as early and efficiently as possible.
SOFTWARE
Credit Union Times

Best Practices to Detect and Prevent Fraud Attempts this Holiday Season

The holidays are here, and they are a favorite time for financial criminals, especially in today’s digital world. There is an influx in digital payments: online, mobile, card, ACH, and Zelle – just to name a few – ripe for fraud. In addition, wire fraud will be on the rise; involving charity scams, sweetheart scams, social engineering, and more.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

ForgeRock’s features allow enterprises to keep their passwords on-premises

ForgeRock announced new features to ForgeRock Identity Cloud to help enterprises overcome the barriers caused by passwords when moving to the cloud with Pass-Through Authentication and Just-in-Time Migration. These new features come at a time when many businesses are at a crossroads in their digital transformation journeys. Teams must evaluate...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Protiviti collaborates with Microsoft to help organizations meet compliance obligations

Protiviti has launched a suite of new services built on top of Microsoft Compliance Manager to enable continuous control monitoring and risk reduction in the cloud. In collaboration with Microsoft, Protiviti has developed a suite of scalable services to help organizations manage compliance for the multi-cloud. These services can increase visibility, improve risk management and oversight processes, and provide important security posture assessment for making more informed decisions.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

NETMONASTERY partners with SecurityHQ to deliver cyber threat detection solutions for enterprises

NETMONASTERY NSPL announced its partnership with SecurityHQ, delivering engineering-led solutions to clients around the world. By combining dedicated security experts, technology, and processes, SecurityHQ clients receive an enterprise grade experience that ensures that all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected. Under this engagement the two companies agree...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

SEON Unveils Fraud Prevention App for Shopify

Brings Simple-to-Deploy, Advanced AI and Digital Footprint Technology to World’s Most Popular Ecommerce Shopping Platform. SEON, the fraud fighters, announced that its fraud detection and prevention app is now available on Shopify. SEON’s new app delivers smarter, easier fraud checks to help reduce chargebacks, lost payments and goods, and smarter fraud checks powered by AI and machine learning to Shopify’s 1.75 million merchants globally.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Fraugster and refurbed to increase approval rates and fraud prevention

Germany-based payment security company Fraugster has teamed up with Austria-based refurbished products marketplace refurbed to approve more transactions and reduce fraud. Refurbished electronics marketplaces are growing as consumers look to reduce their carbon footprint by purchasing renewed smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables, according to the press release. Fraugster company officials...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-3 provides centralized visibility into critical access policies

Tufin released Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-3, featuring a new integration with Zscaler Cloud Firewall, part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, to centralize and simplify Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) policy management. This release also provides enhanced functionality to help admins minimize risk and streamline daily operations. Powered by Tufin’s...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy