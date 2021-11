The confidential computing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 90%-95% to reach $54 billion in 2026, according to findings from a market study by Everest Group. Confidential computing protects data in use by performing computation in a hardware-based Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). These secure and isolated environments prevent unauthorized access or modification of applications and data while it is in use in memory, thereby increasing the security level of organizations that manage sensitive and regulated data, such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII), health information or financial data.

