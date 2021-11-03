CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Packers didn't make a deal before NFL trade deadline

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaNPp_0ckr6DQQ00

The Green Bay Packers, despite a few potential roster needs, did not make a deal before the NFL’s trade deadline arrived on Tuesday afternoon. Matt LaFleur’s team wasn’t the only one; the lead up to the deadline was mostly quiet around the league.

Why weren’t the Packers willing to make a splash? Likely a number of reasons.

Here’s a few potential reasons for why the Packers were willing to stand pat at Tuesday’s trade deadline:

Happy with the roster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGI8O_0ckr6DQQ00
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Packers are 7-1 and have won seven straight games, including a dramatic win over the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals last Thursday night. Is this a perfect football team? No, but the roster is deep and battle-tested, and a few important veteran acquisitions made over the last six months or so have filled in holes at key spots. Plus, injuries scattered over the roster have provided unexpected experience for others, bolstering the depth and quality at positions like offensive line, receiver and cornerback. There’s a good chance the Packers were happy with the current state of the roster and couldn’t find a reasonable trade that would have moved the needle. This team is in a good spot after eight games, and general manager Brian Gutekunst was clearly content unless a great deal fell into his lap.

Salary cap space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0xhl_0ckr6DQQ00
(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Aaron Rodgers made this argument during Tuesday’s appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.” The Packers just don’t have the cap space to take on a big new contract, and the team has precious few avenues for creating more cap space immediately, outside of cutting players or extending Davante Adams’ contract. This was a big reason why the Packers couldn’t land Stephon Gilmore last month. Over the Cap has the Packers at about $5 million in cap space, but the functional number is less due to the team needing money to operate over the rest of the season. Any trade acquiring a veteran player with even a mid-level deal would have required the other team to eat salary for the Packers, and getting teams to agree often requires better draft pick compensation. The cap was a substantial roadblock. As much as the Packers probably wanted to make a splash, the financials of the situation were likely hard to get around. This team is somewhat maxed out for 2021.

Players returning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUTv8_0ckr6DQQ00
(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Rams might have made the biggest acquisition by dealing for All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller, but the Packers will return more individual talent over the next few weeks and months than any team in football. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams could both return this week, and there’s growing optimism that All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander and All-Pro edge rusher Za’Darius Smith will play again this season. Starters Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kevin King should also be back soon. This is a football team trending in the right direction in the health department, even if recent injuries have punched a few smaller holes in the roster overall. The return of major firepower is on the horizon.

Looking ahead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBIN5_0ckr6DQQ00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers probably could have used another pass-catching option at tight end after losing Robert Tonyan to a torn ACL, and Kylin Hill’s season-ending knee injury opened up a role as the No. 3 running back and kick returner. It will be interesting to see how the offense deals with the loss of Tonyan, who caught 13 touchdown passes and was the only real pass-catching threat at the position. Would the Packers entertain bringing back Jace Sternberger, who was cut by Washington on Thursday? Help along the defensive line or at linebacker or cornerback could have also made an impact down the stretch. The defensive line could use another disruptor and better depth, and the players behind De’Vondre Campbell at linebacker are struggling to start 2021. Will any of these potential roster holes turn out to be fatal flaws? We’ll see. Gutekunst believes his team is Super Bowl-caliber right now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release veteran cornerback

The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylin Hill
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Trade Deadline#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: How Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Met His Fiancee

Life has been pretty good for Aaron Rodgers as of late. The Green Bay Packers quarterback might be playing his final season for the NFC North franchise, but he’s not letting that possibility get in the way of a huge year. Rodgers and Co. look like a legitimate contender in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To The Packers Losing Aaron Rodgers

With Aaron Rodgers out following a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers will turn to second-year QB Jordan Love for this weekend’s matchup against Kansas City. As an unvaccinated player, Rodgers has no chance to return this week — meaning Andy Reid and the Chiefs can focus...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy