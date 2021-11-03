Incumbents for Kyle City Council seats in the lead of their races

The city of Dripping Springs is putting a pause on all new housing developments, citing the city has reached its wastewater capacity, according to a Nov. 10 city news release. The temporary moratorium, which will take effect Nov. 18, means the city department will not accept permit applications for new developments in the city or its extraterritorial jurisdiction where a waiver has not been approved. Applicants will have the option apply for exceptions or waivers if the moratorium is extended past Nov. 27, according to the release.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO