Bruce Harrell leading in early results for Seattle mayoral race

Dow Constantine continues to lead in the race for King County Executive after the latest round of results on Wednesday with 57% of the vote, while Joe Nguyen has 42%. This year’s election marks the first time since Dow Constantine took office in 2009 that he faces a prominent reelection challenger in state Sen. Joe Nguyen. Constantine’s past election challengers have primarily been Republicans, including his most recent opponent in 2017, Bill Hirt, who lost by a wide 77% to 22% margin, and who ran again in 2021. Nguyen, though, is a fellow Democrat.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO