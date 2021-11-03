CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Bruce Harrell leading in early results for Seattle mayoral race

By MYNORTHWEST STAFF
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early returns indicate that Bruce Harrell is leading in the race for Seattle mayor by a 65% to 35% margin over challenger Lorena Gonzalez, with just over 132,600 votes counted. With incumbent...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Corporate money wins Seattle in new form after sparking ire of voters in 2019

In 2019, an attempt by local corporations to put millions of dollars into electing moderate, business-friendly Seattle City Council candidates not only fell short, but by all accounts, resonated poorly with voters. Two years later, a slate of business-friendly candidates won all but one major race, with corporate money finding influence in more subtle ways leading up to Election Day.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Lorena Gonzalez
Person
Jenny Durkan
MyNorthwest

State Rep. Jayapal: ‘So much’ in infrastructure bill will benefit Washington

President Joe Biden is calling the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill a “monumental step forward for the nation” after months of negotiations. The bill was passed 228-206 late Friday by the House, and includes funds to repair roads, bridges, as well as investments in public transportation and in airports. The Associated Press reports that the Senate passed the legislation on a 69-30 vote in August.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Durkan, Sawant and Seattle sued for death in CHOP zone

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Horace Anderson and the estate of his deceased son, Lorenzo Anderson, a 19-year-old who was shot near the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. The lawsuit holds Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, City Council Member Kshama Sawant and the City of Seattle responsible for...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City Council
MyNorthwest

Seattle middle school students now eligible for free ORCA card

Middle school students in the Seattle Public Schools district can now get a free, unlimited ORCA card for transit rides on King County Metro and other local transit options. This expansion of the ORCA Opportunity program — which already provides an ORCA card to thousands of high school students in the city and to Seattle Promise scholars — was announced this week as part of Mayor Jenny Durkan’s climate action executive order.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MyNorthwest

Dow Constantine leads in early results for King County Executive

Dow Constantine continues to lead in the race for King County Executive after the latest round of results on Wednesday with 57% of the vote, while Joe Nguyen has 42%. This year’s election marks the first time since Dow Constantine took office in 2009 that he faces a prominent reelection challenger in state Sen. Joe Nguyen. Constantine’s past election challengers have primarily been Republicans, including his most recent opponent in 2017, Bill Hirt, who lost by a wide 77% to 22% margin, and who ran again in 2021. Nguyen, though, is a fellow Democrat.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy