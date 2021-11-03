Man barricaded in home with gun near Nellis, Charleston

Las Vegas police responded to a home near Nellis Boulevard and Philadelphia Avenue between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

Authorities say a man was inside the house with a firearm and was threatening neighbors.

He was taken into custody shortly after police arrived and no injuries were reported.

