Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council is expected tonight to mount a challenge to the veto issued last week by Mayor Kim Norton. The veto overturned a 4-2 vote by the City Council to continue maintaining the former Labor Hall building that was the home of Legends Bar to potential developers time to consider incorporating the depression-era structure in a larger development proposal for the city-owned properties along the west side of the Zumbro Rivier. Mayor Norton objected to the move, arguing the city has long planned to demolish the building to clear the site for a large development once a determination was made concerning its potential historical significance. The Council's vote to save the building, at least temporarily, followed a vote to reject a request to declare it a historic landmark.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO