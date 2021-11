Ever since she was young, Rachel Rossin had an interest in technology. She began programming when she was eight years old, and has been exploring the crypto space since 2009, when she first dabbled in mining Bitcoin. Digital ecosystems continue to influence her art, which has often taken the form of moving-image works. Earlier this year, she showed oil paintings embedded with holograms at Magenta Plains gallery in New York. An artist who has consistently mulled the line between the virtual and the real, Rossin just debuted a new work that involves logging her DNA on the blockchain. Minted on the...

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO