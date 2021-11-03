Auglaize County roundup: Voters approve all levies

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Every levy in Auglaize County passed Tuesday in an election that saw light voter turnout.

The final unofficial numbers showed that out of 32,191 registered voters, 5,000 cast ballots — 499 of those were absentee ballots. That’s 15.53% turned out for this election.

The Minster school district approved a 1.05 mill five-year levy — 0.8 mills was a renewal and 0.25 mills of that was for additional funding.

Auglaize County voters approved the increase by a 671 to 275 vote.

Superintendent Brenda Boeke said it will collect an additional $82,416 annually and the money will be used to make permanent improvements to the buildings and grounds of the school.

“This includes things like blacktop resurfacing, lawn equipment replacement, technology and other equipment replacement, as well as improvements to the HVAC system,” she told the Sidney Daily News.

OTHER ISSUES

Jackson Township voters approved a 3 mill renewal levy for three years by a 145 to 18 vote. The money will be used for fire and EMS.

Logan Township voters passed a 1 mill three-year continuing replacement levy by a 214 to 61 vote. That money will go towards fire and EMS.

Minster voters approved a 3 mill three-year renewal levy for three years by a 695 to 90 vote. The money will go to fire and EMS.

New Knoxville voters approved a 2.0 mill renewal levy for five years by a 113 to 14 vote. That money will be used for fire and EMS.

Wayne Township voters approved a 2.5 mill renewal levy for fire and EMS over five years by 219 to 53 vote.

Wayne Township voters also approved a 0.7 mill additional levy over five years by a 162 to 109 vote. The money will be used to maintain and operate cemeteries.

Washington Township voters approved a 2.0 mill renewal levy for fire and EMS over a five-year period by a 108 to 19 vote.

OTHER CONTESTED RACES

In the St. Marys treasurer’s race, Frank Thomas defeated Kathy Fleagle 463 to 437.

Seven people were running for the four seats on Waynesfield Council. Elected were Jesselyn Winegardner, Timothy Walti, Deborah Ball and William Motter.

In the Minster council race, five people were running for four seats. The four that were elected were Curt Albert, Craig Oldiges, Travis Wilges and Craig Sherman.

Three people were vying for the 2nd ward council seat in St. Marys. Ashley Randolph bested two others for the win.

Three people were running for two openings with the German Township trustee’s office. The winners were Robert Heitkamp and David Albers.

Three people were running for the two seats on the Logan Township trustee’s office. Elected were Mark Lee and Sam Kellerman.

Four people were running for three seats on the New Bremen school board.

The top three finishers were Michele Bambauer, Suzanne Wells and Shelly Busse.

