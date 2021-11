With reports of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launching in January at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas, we expect more related details and images will surface in the coming months. After a short pause because of a possible cancellation, we’re back to discussing the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition. It’s not too late even if it will be announced just a month before the Galaxy S22 series. There will still be a market for it as more people always want a more affordable alternative.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO