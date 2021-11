With program history on its mind, the New Albany girls soccer team got the exact start it needed and the finish it wanted. Sydney Bering scored 50 seconds into a Division I district final Oct. 30 against Upper Arlington, Addison Scharver added a goal on a breakaway in the final minute of the first half and the fifth-seeded Eagles fended off the fourth-seeded Golden Bears 2-1 at Whitehall to win the program’s first district championship.

NEW ALBANY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO