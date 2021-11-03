Allen County roundup: Voters support levies; school board write-ins lose long-shot bids

ALLEN COUNTY — Allen County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly supported property tax levies supporting school district operations, emergency services and village expenses.

Of the 11 ballot questions related to levies in Allen County this year, all were approved.

The levy questions included a hotly contested additional levy for the Shawnee Township Fire Department, which won with just 50.99% of ballots cast in that race, and a 5-mill levy to fund current expenses for the village of Harrod that saw only 70 votes: 38 in favor, 32 against.

Lima schools won its 5.99 mill levy renewal for general improvements and operating expenses with 3,202 votes in favor, or 65.5% of all ballots cast related to that question.

Other levies passed Tuesday include: Shawnee schools for 5.9997 mills for 10 years to fund emergency repairs; 1.5 mills for Perry schools to fund permanent improvements for five years; 3.25 mills for Bath schools to fund permanent improvements for five years; 4.05 mills for the city of Delphos to fund operating expenses for five years; 1.5 mills in Perry Township to fund fire and emergency services for five years; and 1.5 mills for fire and emergency services in Shawnee Township.

Voters in the Spencerville school district also supported a 1% income tax for five years to support the district.

School board write-in candidates Chris Roberts and Cliff Nickles were unsuccessful in their campaigns to join the Elida and Allen East school boards.

Roberts, whose campaign was inspired in part by concerns over K-12 curriculum and coronavirus-related mandates, still saw 202 write ins, or 2.36% of all ballots cast in the Elida board race. Jason Bowers, Alisa Agozzino and Jeffrey Christoff were the apparent winners of that five-way contest.

Similarly, there were 226 write-in votes cast in the four-way Allen East board race in which Nickles was a write-in candidate. But Brian Hershberger, Sara Jones and Kyle Miller, whose names appeared on the ballot, were the apparent winners of that contest, per unofficial results reported by the Allen County Board of Elections on Tuesday.