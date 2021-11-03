Ben Walsh convincingly wins second term as Mayor of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Independent incumbent Ben Walsh will serve a second term as Mayor of Syracuse after convincingly defeating Democrat Khalid Bey and Republican Janet Burman.

“Syracuse, you picked optimism and hope for the future of this great city,” Walsh told his supporters Tuesday night.

Walsh received congratulatory calls from both of his opponents.

In 2017, Walsh shocked many in Central New York by choosing to campaign as an independent rather than go with his Republican roots.

Ben’s father served as a Republican in congress for 20 years. Walsh’s grandfather was Mayor of Syracuse, as a Republican, winning two terms in the 1960s.

Walsh jumped to an early lead Tuesday night, winning nearly 61% of the vote and never looked back. Four years ago, Walsh took home 54% of the vote. Despite the uptick in percentage points, fewer people came out to vote this time around.

During the campaign, Walsh’s opponents challenged Walsh’s effectiveness on crime in the city. During a one-on-one interview with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan Tuesday night, the mayor acknowledged that criticism.

There is no greater responsibility or priority for me as mayor than to keep our community safe. What we are seeing in terms of violent crime is happening in cities across the nation. So, what we need to do is determine what are the differentiating factors that we can control here in Syracuse. But the reality is, we have to do better. We are losing far too many people in our community and far too many. I will not be satisfied with my job until those numbers are going the same way of our property crime, which is down. Ben Walsh, Syracuse Mayor

