Boston, MA

Boston elects Michelle Wu, first woman and Asian American as mayor

By Boston 25 News Staff
 9 days ago
APTOPIX Election 2021 Boston Mayor Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu addresses supporters at her election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Boston. Wu defeated fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman of color elected as mayor of Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) (Josh Reynolds)

BOSTON — Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top political office.

Boston had previously only elected white men as mayor before Tuesday.

Wu defeated fellow Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The two Democrats faced off against each other after defeating several other mayoral hopefuls in a September preliminary election.

The election of Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, marks another break from tradition in Boston. Wu grew up in Chicago, only moving to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Boston typically elects mayors with lifelong Boston roots.

She takes office on Nov. 16.

[ Boston mayoral race: Who is Michelle Wu, next mayor of Boston? ]

11 p.m.: Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh congratulates Wu on her victory.

10:45 p.m.: Michelle Wu will become the city’s first woman, Asian American elected mayor.

10:15 p.m.: Annissa Essaibi George concedes to Michelle Wu in race for Boston mayor.

9:50 p.m.: Annissa Essaibi George will speak to her supporters around 10:10 p.m.

8:50 p.m.: Police officers have arrived at Boston City Hall to escort ballot boxes from each of the 254 precincts across the city.

8:10 p.m.: When will we know? Boston 25 News reporter Jason Law spoke with the Election Commissioner who told us we may not know until midnight or 1 a.m.

8 p.m.: Polls have closed.

Related
Workers at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts to strike for a day

BOSTON — (AP) — Members of the union that represents about 200 workers at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts have voted to hold a one-day strike on Nov. 17 over stalled contract negotiations with management. More than 96% of the union, which represents public-facing staff, library workers, educators, curators, conservators,...
