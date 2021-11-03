CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

City of Ellsworth 2021 Election Results

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

41.25% of Ellsworth's voters cast their ballots in the 2021 Municipal election, on November 2, 2021. Thanks to Heidi Grindle the retiring City Clerk for the...

wdea.am

Comments / 0

Related
WDEA AM 1370

City of Ellsworth Schedules Recount for Monday November 8

Ellsworth City Clerk Heidi Grindle has scheduled a public recount for Monday, November 8th at 8:30 a.m. in the Ellsworth City Hall Council Chambers for the 3-year term for the Ellsworth School Board. Casey Hardwick requested the recount. The tally as of November 4th had Abigail Miller leading Hardwick by...
ELLSWORTH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth, ME
Government
Ellsworth, ME
Elections
Local
Maine Government
Maine State
Maine Elections
City
Ellsworth, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy