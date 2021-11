CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Jarrett Allen said the Cleveland Cavaliers are out to change how they're perceived around the NBA. He wants them to be known as a “scrappy” team. “We want to go into these games with people knowing they're going to have a fight on their hands,” Allen said. “Over the past few years it’s been like, ‘Oh, it’s the Cavs, it’s an off night.’ I’m just being honest, that’s how people looked at us. But know we want people to look at us and say, ‘We need to bring our A game.’”

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO