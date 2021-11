Former ETSU athletic director, Doc Sander, will return to campus next week to host the 24-hour Finnegan’s Challenge. Sander aims to exceed 3,300 free throws throughout this 24-hour challenge in support of his grandson, Finnegan, who was born with a birth defect. One child out of 33 is born with a birth defect, which is why Sander wants to surpass 3,300 free throws. Finnegan’s Challenge is free to the public to attend, and the entire event will be live-streamed on Facebook. It kicks off at ETSU’s Brooks Gym on November 4th at 8 AM.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO