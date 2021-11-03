CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Marcus Smart talked to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown after controversial comments, per Brad Stevens

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffo5L_0ckr2KSf00
Marcus Smart spoke to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum about his controversial comments after Monday's game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

According to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, Marcus Smart talked to both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on Tuesday regarding his controversial comments following the Celtics’ 128-114 loss to the Bulls.

Stevens told NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley that being “measured” is important when speaking publicly, but that Smart speaking to Brown and Tatum was crucial. To that end, Stevens said he saw Smart and Tatum eating breakfast on Tuesday and talking about solutions.

“Those guys want to win,” Stevens said. “And at the end of the day, I think that that’s the most important thing.”

The Celtics suffered a historic loss to the Bulls, dropping the fourth quarter 39-11. When asked by a reporter afterward how he can help right the ship offensively, Smart said he couldn’t do much standing in the corner and called for more ball movement when opposing teams zero in on the two young stars.

“I mean, I would just like to play basketball,” Smart said. “Every team knows we are trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen, and every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys try to pass the ball.

“They don’t want to pass the ball and that’s something that they’re going to learn. They’re still learning and we’re proud of the progress they are making, but they are going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team.”

On Tuesday, Stevens told Holley the Celtics are “going to find out” whether they have the right group in place, noting that he didn’t feel good about the team last year when the Celtics started 8-3.

“Right now at 2-5, I feel a lot better from a structural standpoint at 2-5,” Stevens said. “It’s a long year, there’s 75 games left. Every loss and every moment gnaws at you and eats at you, but my responsibility is to look at it from a 10,000-foot view and not make those decisions based on a tough 14 minutes in a basketball game.”

Much has been made of the fact that the Celtics nearly traded Paul Pierce but opted instead to hang onto him in the summer of 2007, instead adding Ray Allen and Kevin Garnet. That trio came together quickly on the court and helped the Celtics claim the 2008 NBA title.

Brown and Tatum are 25- and 23-years-old respectively and will likely be perennial All-Star candidates for a long time. A healthy hesitance to trade either player makes sense.

Still, speculation is reportedly running rampant regarding their long-term viability as a duo. The Celtics may have plans to try to build a new Big Three, and perhaps adding a third star could give the team the dynamic it needs, but this year’s roster is yet to show much promise even when players say the right things.

A couple of wins this week might help everyone inside and outside the organization take a much-needed breath.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Brad Stevens said he wanted to make sure Jaylen Brown had ‘peace of mind’ after trade rumors

"I’ve just been through it too much over the last however many years to pay much attention." After a recent report emerged that the Celtics were having “conversations” with the 76ers about potentially trading for Ben Simmons—and that the deal would “have to” include Jaylen Brown—Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens appeared to dismiss the rumor on Thursday morning.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Boston Celtics And Free Damian Lillard

Two teams that receive a ton of interest on a weekly basis are the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in American sports, having some of the greatest teams come together in Boston including the Bill Russell-led squads that won multiple championships. But the last time the franchise won a title was in 2008, meaning 13 empty seasons have passed.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Marcus Smart
Person
Michael Holley
fadeawayworld.net

Jaylen Brown's Honest Take On Marcus Smart's Comments: "It Was Something That We Probably Didn’t Need But We All Communicate And Talk To Each Other"

The meltdown against the Chicago Bulls led to the Boston Celtics receiving a lot of backlash from their fans. Although the entire team was part of that poor performance, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had targets on their backs. It is understandable since the two stars are currently franchise players for the Celtics.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nbc Sports Boston#Bulls
CelticsBlog

Brad Stevens on Ime Udoka, public criticism, and Marcus Smart

After a disappointing loss to the Wizards at home, head coach Ime Udoka criticized the team’s effort and particularly singled out Jaylen Brown. Through the first five games of the season, the Celtics have been up and down. A double overtime loss in New York and an overtime win in Charlotte have highlighted the team’s potential to step up in big moments, but home losses that have included a blowout to the Raptors and a lackadaisical response to Washington have frustrated the fan base. In a visit with 98.5 The SportsHub’s Toucher & Rich, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens addressed some of those concerns.
NBA
NESN

How Brad Stevens Felt About Marcus Smart’s Criticism Of Celtics’ Stars

To the common observer, Marcus Smart’s blunt remarks Monday suggested the Celtics were coming apart at the seams. But those who are involved behind closed doors in Boston have a different perception of the team’s latest incident. Following the Celtics’ collapse against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden, Smart criticized...
NBA
NESN

Brad Stevens Bets Marcus Smart Will Return To ‘Best Version’ Of Himself

Even the biggest Marcus Smart supporters must admit, he has not started off the year super hot. In his first true chance to prove himself worthy as a starting point guard for the Boston Celtics, he hasn’t looked like himself through the first few games of the season. He had to serve a one-game suspension during preseason and the defense he leads has underperformed. Meanwhile, Dennis Schröder has started to look more comfortable in Boston, and none of that is a great look for Smart.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Celtics news & rumors: Marcus Smart blasted; Tatum or Brown trade?

The Boston Celtics are an early season train wreck and one of their longest tenured players just made matters worse, which has amped up a former player to call him out. Following the team’s embarrassing 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Marcus Smart added salt to the wounds by calling out young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for not wanting to pass the ball.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jackie MacMullan believes there's 'still time' for Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum to learn to play together

According to one renowned sportswriter, the whole league is talking about the Boston Celtics — but for all the wrong reasons. Legendary NBA journalist Jackie MacMullan made a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston, and related that plenty of teams are talking about the Celtics — specifically their two young stars as they wonder if Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can learn to play together.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Celtics executive Brad Stevens gets brutally honest on Marcus Smart’s struggles

Celtics executive Brad Stevens gets brutally honest regarding the team’s recent struggles, especially for Marcus Smart. The Boston Celtics dropped back-to-back games against the Washington Wizards. In one game, Smart shot 14.3% from the field, making one out of seven. The team has had a difficult start to the season, currently placed at 12th in […] The post Celtics executive Brad Stevens gets brutally honest on Marcus Smart’s struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jaylen Brown Reacts To Marcus Smart's Public Call-Out

Earlier this week, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics called out his teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for not passing the ball as often as he would like them to. The Celtics have struggled in the early going of the season, and many have pointed towards the team's two top stars as examples for why the season hasn't gone according to plan. Needless to say, Smart wanted the team to do better, and it even led to a player's only meeting.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy