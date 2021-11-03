Republican Curtis Sliwa Concedes To Democrat Eric Adams In NYC Mayoral Race

WASHINGTON — Mark Meadows, who served as President Donald Trump’s final White House chief of staff, failed to appear for a deposition Friday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Meadows did not appear for the deposition on Capitol Hill, according to two sources familiar with...
A federal appeals court Thursday granted former President Donald Trump's request to temporarily block the National Archives from turning over his White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The committee had been set to receive the first batch of documents, which...
President Biden has finally announced his nominee for Food and Drug Administration commissioner, nearly 10 months into his presidency in the middle of a deadly pandemic — Dr. Robert Califf. This will be his second time in the job if confirmed, since he also served as FDA commissioner during the Obama administration.
Suni Lee, who made history at the Tokyo Olympics this summer as the first Asian American woman to win a gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition, said she was recently the victim of anti-Asian violence. Lee, 18, was waiting for an Uber ride with friends, all of whom are...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Friday announced that she is running for reelection to the Senate in 2022, setting up a tough fight as former President Trump vows to unseat her. Murkowski, in a statement and campaign video that marked the start of her reelection campaign, didn’t directly mention the...
U.S. journalist Danny Fenster was sentenced by a court in Myanmar on Friday to 11 years in prison with hard labor after he was found guilty on several charges, including spreading false information. The Biden administration has pressed Myanmar's ruling military junta for Fenster's release, and has described the journalist's...
Britney Spears is awaiting a judge’s ruling Friday on whether to terminate her conservatorship, a 13-year arrangement that has legally stripped the pop star of the right to make her own personal and financial decisions. Britney Spears informally asked the court to terminate her conservatorship during a rare testimony June...
A SpaceX mission with four astronauts docked at the International Space Station on Thursday evening. The Crew Drag Spacecraft, carrying astronauts for the SpaceX Crew-3 Mission, arrived at the space station at 6:32 p.m., according to NASA. After linking up to the space station’s Harmony Module, the astronauts will begin...
(CNN) — A defense attorney in the trial over the killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery offered "my apologies to anyone who might have inadvertently been offended" after he objected a day earlier to civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton attending the proceedings to support the victim's family. "I will...
America's "Great Resignation" is continuing as the so-called "quits" rate — the percentage of workers who handed in their notice — rose to a record 3%, reflecting that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the government said on Friday. The number of unfilled jobs remained at 10.4 million...
