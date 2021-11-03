CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two points against Vegas

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Nylander scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs complete late comeback vs. Lightning as Nylander nets OT winner

TORONTO -- William Nylander scored on the power play at 3:43 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night to pick up their fourth straight win. John Tavares had the other goal for Toronto (6-4-1), which got 24 stops from Jack Campbell....
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Nylander, Matthews combine for four points as the Maple Leafs shut out the Flyers

After coming off a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in their last home game on their five-game homestand, the Toronto Maple Leafs were on the road to take on a hot Philadelphia Flyers team who were 6-2-2 coming into tonight’s contest. Some game-time decisions were made with Toronto tonight that included John Tavares being deemed unable to play and Ondrej Kase being good to go tonight. With Tavares’ absence, Kirill Semyonov slotted in the lineup and made his NHL debut tonight on the fourth line with Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds.
NHL
6abc

Nylander, Campbell lead Maple Leafs to 3-0 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- - William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Nylander
Person
Auston Matthews
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
USA Today

NHL power rankings for November: Dominant Hurricanes have it all

The 2021-22 NHL season is still only a few weeks old, but it really feels like we’ve been back in the swing of things for much longer than that. Maybe it’s just a bit too early to make sweeping generalizations about the directions of teams considering only a few have hit double digits in games played, but where’s the fun in that? You’re here for the hot takes, so it’s only fair to deliver what you want.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs
kingstonthisweek.com

Tavares' three points lead Maple Leafs to victory against visiting Red Wings

If the Maple Leafs are going to find a way out of their early stumbles, their marquee players will have to be at the forefront. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. On Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, captain John Tavares stepped into the...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: Leafs’ stars shine against depleted Vegas lineup

The Leafs managed to pick up their third win in a row in a dominating 4-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights, which is admittedly not as impressive with Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, and William Karlsson out of the lineup. The Leafs came flying out of the gate with by far their best start of the season, as they spent most of the first period in Vegas’ zone. They basically wouldn’t let up until the score got more and more out of reach, as goals from Mitch Marner and William Nylander, two from Auston Matthews, and a shutout from Jack Campbell would make this a pretty relaxing game for the team… and the fans.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Big two-point effort

Muzzin had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5-4 victory over Detroit. It was Muzzin's first goal of the season; he now has three points in nine games. He isn't going to net you PP production, but he's still the Leafs' second-best defender. Muzzin has put up 40 point seasons before, but he's more likely to deliver 30-35 with lots of hits and blocked shots. And that makes him a solid fantasy options in those specialty formats.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-point performance Tuesday

Marner scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights. He found the back of the net in the first period for the game's first goal, then had a hand in both of Auston Matthews' second-period tallies. Marner has emphatically snapped a six-game point drought with two goals and five points over his current three-game scoring streak.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs' Matthews-Nylander combo yet to maximize potential

TORONTO – Nicolas Roy, with his 12 career NHL goals, looked at the Vegas Golden Knights’ steadily swelling injured reserve — Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Alex Tuch, Nolan Patrick, Zach Whitecloud, and now William Karlsson — and painted his team as a “David” Tuesday morning in Toronto. Thing is, the...
NHL
Gazette

Matthews, Campbell carry Maple Leafs to 4-0 win over Vegas

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-0 win over the short-handed Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs won their third straight. Mitch Marner had a goal and assists on both Matthews’ goals. William...
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings' point streak ends in Toronto with 5-4 loss to Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings got big performances out of their youngsters but ran out tricks as they tried to extend their point streak. The young players were on display as the Wings took on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Halloween eve. The Wings pulled themselves back into the game — their third in four days against a foe that had been off for three days —three times after falling behind by two goals, but wound up losing, 5-4 Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs complete comeback against defending Stanley Cup champions

Maple Leafs complete comeback against defending Stanley Cup champions. The Toronto Maple Leafs complete the comeback to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime. John Tavares tied the game late in the third period and William Nylander scored the game-winner. Now Playing. John Tavares and the Maple Leafs win...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy