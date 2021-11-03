CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Braden Holtby: Winless in last three starts

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Holtby allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg on...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

NHL

Holtby in net, same lineup as Wednesday and Tkachuk on the other side

DALLAS -- Following an optional morning skate inside American Airlines Center, Stars head coach Rick Bowness confirmed the only change to the lineup will be in goal. Braden Holtby will get the start this evening against the Ottawa Senators, a club he's had tremendous success against in his career. In 16 career appearances against the Sens, the 32-year-old netminder has an 11-4-1 record, 1.99 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout. He's also earned points in 12 of his past 13 appearances against Ottawa dating back to the start of the 2014-15 season, going 11-1-1 with a 1.76 GAA and .940 SV% over that stretch.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Stars’ News & Rumors: Players-Only Meeting, Hintz & Holtby

In this edition of Stars News & Rumors, Dallas holds a players-only meeting following a loss to Nashville, Roope Hintz finally tallied his first of the season, and Braden Holtby has hit a bump in the road. Stars Hold Players-Only Meeting. Following the 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Three Stars, Corrado, McIntyre

Earlier today, the NHL released the Three Stars for last week, headlined by Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom. The veteran netminder posted an incredible .989 save percentage in three appearances, allowing just one goal on 94 shots. That included a 45-save shutout against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and gave him the league lead in clean sheets and a .957 save percentage overall.
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Gustavsson shines against Stars

It was a perfect start to the Ottawa Senators' three-game road trip as they collected a 4-1 win in Dallas Friday night. In large part, it came from Filip Gustavsson's performance in goal, as well as a pair of Josh Norris goals, as Three Thoughts takes a deeper look at last night's victory.
NHL
Braden Holtby
Mark Scheifele
CBS Sports

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Second shutout in last three starts

Markstrom made 45 saves in a 4-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday. It was his second shutout in his last three starts and 10th of his career. Markstrom has allowed just a single goal on 107 shots since the Ducks potted the OT winner on Oct. 18. His start is mind boggling and he stopped a number of high-quality chances Thursday. Plug him in and reap the rewards.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Winless in last three outings

Vanecek allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday. Rookie Brett Leason staked Washington to an early lead just 1:13 into the game, but the Lightning got to Vanecek twice in the second period and struck again in the third to build a two-goal lead. It was Vanecek's third consecutive start without a win (0-1-1), and the 25-year-old has seen his season save percentage dip to .906 over that span. The Capitals are idle until Thursday, when they hit return to the road to face the Panthers.
NHL
spokanechiefs.com

Chiefs add forward Braden Plaschewsky as affiliate player

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs announced on Thursday that they have added forward Braden Plaschewsky to their roster as an Affiliate Player (“AP”). “Given our injury situation up front, we needed to shore up our depth until we get some players back,” said General Manager Scott Carter. “Braden has experience in the WHL and we’re excited to welcome him to Spokane.”
NHL
cbslocal.com

Couturier, Hart Lead Flyers As Winless Coyotes Drop 10th Game To Start Season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier broke a scoreless tie early in the third period and Carter Hart made 29 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist and Scott Laughton also scored...
NHL
#Winnipeg#Gaa
BCBulletin

Three Stars: Syracuse Game

It was a dark day in Western New York for the Boston College Eagles, suffering another ACC defeat at the hands of the Syracuse Orange. Another third-quarter explosion by their opponent doomed BC, thanks to two long rushing touchdowns and a punt returned for a score. While the defense played well for most of the game, the offense remained anemic at best, struggling amidst rotating quarterbacks.
NFL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Three Stars, Kuznetsov, Gravel

The NHL has released their Three Stars for last week, and at the very top is a name familiar to individual awards. Leon Draisaitl has been named the first star of the week after racking up ten points in five games and jumping in front of teammate Connor McDavid in the league scoring race. Draisaitl not only is leading in overall points but is also tied with Alex Ovechkin for the league goal-scoring lead with ten in his first ten games. The 2020 Art Ross and Hart Trophy winner, Draisaitl now has 529 points through the first 488 games of his NHL career.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

THN Three Stars: Draisaitl is Magic Money

It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for THN’s Three Stars of the Week. Here, we’ll rank the NHL’s three best players in the past seven days. Some will make it because of their prowess on offense; others will earn a mention because of the way they defend. It’s always fun debating and discussing lists like these, so let’s get down to business. In reverse order:
NHL
NBA

Trail Blazers Fall To Cavs In Cleveland, Finish Three-Game Trip Winless

CLEVELAND -- The Trail Blazers were riding high after two quality home wins when they hit the road for their first extended trip of the season last week. They now return home to Portland after three disappointing losses. The Trail Blazers had a chance to send the game to overtime...
NBA
chatsports.com

Miami at Pittsburgh: Three stars

The Miami Hurricanes are officially on a winning streak in ACC play. That’s fun. The Hurricanes did just enough on Saturday afternoon to top Pittsburgh 38-34 at Heinz Field. The victory is Miami’s second consecutive win over a ranked team as it topped North Carolina State 31-30 last Saturday. Miami...
MIAMI, FL
Dallas Sports Focus

Friday Night Stars: One Last Chance

The final week of the high school football regular season is here and there are already seasons on the line. Play-in games, district titles, seeding battles, are all coming to a conclusion this week. Join Bill Jones and Kyle Youmans as they lay-out the scenarios and the week's top performers.
DALLAS, TX

