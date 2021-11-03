Stars' Braden Holtby: Winless in last three starts

DALLAS -- Following an optional morning skate inside American Airlines Center, Stars head coach Rick Bowness confirmed the only change to the lineup will be in goal. Braden Holtby will get the start this evening against the Ottawa Senators, a club he's had tremendous success against in his career. In 16 career appearances against the Sens, the 32-year-old netminder has an 11-4-1 record, 1.99 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout. He's also earned points in 12 of his past 13 appearances against Ottawa dating back to the start of the 2014-15 season, going 11-1-1 with a 1.76 GAA and .940 SV% over that stretch.
