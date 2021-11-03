Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lights lamp twice in win

The 2021-22 NHL season is still only a few weeks old, but it really feels like we’ve been back in the swing of things for much longer than that. Maybe it’s just a bit too early to make sweeping generalizations about the directions of teams considering only a few have hit double digits in games played, but where’s the fun in that? You’re here for the hot takes, so it’s only fair to deliver what you want.
In a battle of a couple of struggling teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs faced off against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Windy City. All the eyes were on the Blackhawks and their historically bad start to the season that included never having the lead in their first six games. Sure enough, they scored first. Cue the comeback via a few backhanders as we dive into some of the takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ character win in overtime.
John Tavares had a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the visiting Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. Jake Muzzin and Alexander Kerfoot each added a goal and an assist and Michael Bunting and Mitchell Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row.
Rielly picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over Boston. Rielly has five assists in his last five games and eight in 12 games so far. One of the helpers Saturday came on the PP when he dished a beauty pass to Auston Matthews, who one-timed it past Linus Ullmark from the left circle.
So the Maple Leafs are home and cooled out. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. They must be, right? After all, scratching and clawing and rallying to beat a winless hockey team surely can be interpreted as a sign that only sunny days are ahead.
"I don't think anybody wants to hear any words [from us]," Dubas said Friday, two days after the Maple Leafs (3-4-1) won for the first time in five games. "I think it's all in our actions and how we play, our focus, our work ethic, our attention to detail. The four games where we didn't play well at all, everyone saw it, there's no reason to run or hide from it but I think everyone is tired of hearing from us about what we are going to do and how we are going to do it."
The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night by a score of 5-4. It may have not been pretty at times, and you still may be questioning what the 2021 edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs will put forth from an effort standpoint, but after they came out victorious against the Red Wings Saturday night, I feel there is no question that this team will continue to fight for sixty minutes on a nightly basis.
The Vegas Golden Knights will go for their fourth straight win Tuesday night when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs to open a four-game trip. The winning streak follows a 1-4 start to the season. "This was a huge week for us," Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said after a...
Auston Matthews finished Tuesday night's matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights with two goals scored on six shots on goal. Matthews is now up to three goals and one assist, totaling four points on the year. Fantasy Impact:. Matthews has been in a bit of a slump to start the...
The Auston Matthews of the 2021-22 regular season is not the Auston Matthews who has led the Toronto Maple Leafs in goal-scoring for the past few seasons. In fact, this is the poorest start of the season that Matthews has ever had in his career. Furthermore, partly as a result...
From the opening faceoff, the Toronto Maple Leafs were relentless in their 4-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. No more than 20 seconds had elapsed when William Nylander had a partial breakaway at the net. His shot was stopped by Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner. Matthews nearly potted in the rebound, while Michael Bunting's attempt went overtop of the net and out of play.
The Maple Leafs had a golden opportunity on Tuesday night. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. In fact, the Leafs blew the injury-riddled Vegas Golden Knights right out of Scotiabank Arena. And it was the at-times maligned core of talented 20-somethings that propelled the Leafs...
TORONTO – Nicolas Roy, with his 12 career NHL goals, looked at the Vegas Golden Knights’ steadily swelling injured reserve — Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Alex Tuch, Nolan Patrick, Zach Whitecloud, and now William Karlsson — and painted his team as a “David” Tuesday morning in Toronto. Thing is, the...
TORONTO -- William Nylander scored a power-play goal at 2:43 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. Nylander one-timed a pass from Auston Matthews from above the left face-off dot for his team-leading fifth goal of...
What a comeback. The Toronto Maple Leafs couldn’t score on the Tampa Bay Lightning for 59 minutes and then, in about four minutes, they scored two goals – one to tie the game with 41 seconds left in the third period and the second to win the game with about 90 seconds left in the overtime period.
One streak will come to an end Monday night when the Los Angeles Kings, winners of four in a row, visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have five straight victories. Los Angeles will be opening a four-game road trip after completing a 4-1 homestand Friday night with a 3-2 overtime victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Phillip Danault had two goals and an assist and the visiting Los Angeles Kings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 Monday night to extend their winning streak to five games. Andreas Athanasiou added a goal and assist and Trevor Moore, a former Maple Leaf, and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings. Alex Iafallo added two assists.
Campbell allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 5-1 loss to Los Angeles on Monday. Campbell was victimized by a pair of Phillip Danault goals, plus single tallies by Trevor Moore and Andreas Athanasiou before the Kings added an empty-netter. It was Campbell's first regulation loss at home and snapped his four-game winning streak. He'll take a 6-3-1 record, along with a 2.09 GAA and .929 save percentage, into Wednesday's clash at Philadelphia.
