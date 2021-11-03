Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lights lamp twice in win

"I don't think anybody wants to hear any words [from us]," Dubas said Friday, two days after the Maple Leafs (3-4-1) won for the first time in five games. "I think it's all in our actions and how we play, our focus, our work ethic, our attention to detail. The four games where we didn't play well at all, everyone saw it, there's no reason to run or hide from it but I think everyone is tired of hearing from us about what we are going to do and how we are going to do it."

