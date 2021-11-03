CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Missouri keeping QB mystery, 5-TD underdogs at No. 1 Georgia

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaKKL_0ckr1gik00

Top-ranked Georgia and visiting Missouri collide Saturday a game between teams aiming for different end results to the 2021 season.

Georgia (8-0, 6-0 SEC) clinched its fourth SEC East Division title in five years by coupling a win over Florida with Kentucky’s loss to Mississippi State last week.

The Bulldogs, already assured a spot in the SEC title game on Dec. 4, also are in control to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since losing in the championship game in 2018.

“We are not really focused on that right now,” Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer told reporters. “We are focused on Missouri because we have Missouri this week. When the time comes, we will celebrate but right now we are still locked in for each game week-by-week.”

Missouri (4-4, 1-3) enters with a 37-28 win over Vanderbilt — the Tigers first conference victory this season — and stands two wins shy of becoming eligible to play in a bowl game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLYjK_0ckr1gik00
Also Read:
College Football Top 25 Rankings: Michigan State soars, Iowa plummets into Week 10

Mizzou is entering a stretch in which their final four opponents are .500 or better and all jockeying for bowl position.

After facing Georgia, Missouri hosts South Carolina (4-4, 1-4) on Nov. 13 and Florida (4-4, 2-4) on Nov. 20 before closing at Arkansas (5-3, 1-3) on Nov. 26.

But first, the Tigers have to get past Georgia, and were installed by oddsmakers as 37-point underdogs.

Beating Georgia has been the impossible mission for Missouri since joining the SEC prior to the 2012 season. Georgia has won seven meetings in a row and eight of their past nine. Missouri is the lone SEC East that hasn’t beaten Georgia since coach Kirby Smart took over the Bulldogs prior to the 2016 season.

Under Smart, the Bulldogs are 5-0 against the Tigers, winning by an average of 20.4 points. Georgia has outscored Missouri 76-14 in the teams’ past two meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEqlC_0ckr1gik00 Also Read:
College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Missouri’s offense is inconsistent and hasn’t been tried against a defense as loaded as this Georgia group.

The Bulldogs have given up a national-best 6.6 points per game. That’s more than a full touchdown less than Cincinnati, which ranks second at 14.2 points per game. Georgia also ranks second nationally in total defense (226.6) and first downs allowed (104), rushing defense (75.6 ypg) and passing defense (151 ypg).

Georgia and Missouri have questions at quarterback.

Missouri’s Connor Bazelak suffered what Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz described as a “soft tissue” injury midway through the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt. He was replaced by true freshman Tyler Macon, who didn’t attempt a pass.

Macon and redshirt freshman Brady Cook were both going to receive plenty of snaps in practice this week.

“I have no idea about anything other than practice today,” Drinkwitz told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re talking about practice today.”

If Macon makes his first start on Saturday in place of Bazelak (2,138 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTS), he’ll look to get the ball to leading receivers Keke Chism (29 catches, 383 yards, 2 TDS) and Tauskie Dove (26 catches, 370 yards.)

The Tigers will continue to lean on running back Tyler Badie, who rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries against the Commodores, bringing his season total to 989 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also caught a team-high 40 passes for 305 yards and four scores.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has started in each of the past five games for the Bulldogs in place of the injured JT Daniels, who has been out with a strained oblique.

Daniels has been able to practice recently.

Smart, who made reference to the importance of mobility at the position, said he’ll name a starter based on practice this week after Bennett went 10-of-19 passing for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 34-7 win over Florida last week.

Zamir White (97 carries, 505 yards, 8 TDs) and James Cook (57 carries, 342 yards 3 TDs) fuel the ground game.

True freshman tight end Brock Bowers leads the team in receptions (26), yards (454) and receiving touchdowns (6), with redshirt freshman receiver Ladd McConkey also having a breakthrough season with 18 catches for 302 yards and two scores.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Underdogs#American Football#Sec East Division#Tigers#Michigan State
247Sports

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson reportedly told team he was 'untouchable'

TCU shocked the college football world last month by parting ways with Gary Patterson, the most legendary head coach in school history. While the Horned Frogs had fallen off as of late, Patterson’s success in the past had many believing he would get to go out on his own terms. It appears it might have even caught Patterson off-guard as well, as he reportedly told his players that he was, “untouchable,” at TCU and the school would fire his assistants before him.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
College Football
FOX 44 News

Texas Tech is paying Baylor $250,000 for new head coach

Texas Tech is slipping a quarter of a million dollars to Baylor for taking Joey McGuire as its new Head Football coach. That’s just part of the contract released today by the Lubbock university. McGuire’s six-year deal is worth $20.2 million, which starts with $3m in the first year. He is also eligible for up […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy