Here’s how you can ride the T for free

BOSTON — T riders can put their CharlieCard away for now. That is if they are riding Route 28. The pilot program has been going on for two months on one of the T’s busiest routes.

“The buses are packed every day,” said straphanger Dexter Holliday.

Route 28 carried about 12,000 daily riders pre-pandemic and continues to have a steady flow of riders.

More than two-thirds of riders on Route 28 are classified as low-income, according to MBTA’s most recent systemwide survey. The free fares will lessen riders’ financial burden at a time when the economic vulnerability is at a historic high.

“It’s the best thing that could’ve ever happened to the neighborhood,” said Holliday. “It should’ve been more buses than just 28, to be honest with you but I’m not complaining. Rather than seeing people get on the bus without money asking for a ride the ride is free.”

“I take the bus every single day every morning,” said straphanger Jean Philipp Compas. “$22 in my account is something. When I buy some Haitian food for $14 I’m gonna buy two plates for $20, it’s better. I save something. That is very good for us.”

Since no one’s taking tickets, riders not only save money, but they also save time as travel is now sped up through Mattapan Roxbury, and Dorchester.

“And it’s less traffic because some people rather than drive they get on the 28,” said Holliday. “It doesn’t make sense because you have to pay for parking wherever you go anyway, so why not just take the free bus for now. I don’t know where the money is coming from but it must be somewhere someone has money.”

The city of Boston says it is paying for this pilot program but it does have an end date. The free ride will end on November 29.

