This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Friday, 8:30 p.m., TV: TSN5 Radio: TSN 1200, Unique 94.5 FM. The Senators will play a game on American soil for the first since March 11, 2020 when the NHL went on pause because of the pandemic. Judging by the skate Thursday, newcomer Dylan Gambrell will skate on the fourth line with Logan Shaw on the right and Zach Sanford. This is the start of a three-game road trip for the Senators and coach D.J. Smith wants this team to establish itself. It’s a chance for young players like Tim Stuetzle, Josh Norris and Alex Formenton to get used to life on the road.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO