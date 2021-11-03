Gannon Women’s Basketball Ranked 9th in National Preseason Poll

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
DULUTH, Minn. – The NSIC released their preseason poll for the upcoming 2021-22 women’s basketball season and UMD was picked to finish first in the North Division and the conference. Senior Brooke Olson was chosen as the Preseason North Division Player of the Year after winning the award in each...
Auburn is continuing to get a lot of preseason respect across the board. The Tigers come in at no. 22 in the preseason Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports. Other SEC teams included in the poll are Kentucky at No. 11, Alabama at No. 13, Arkansas at No. 15, and Tennessee at No. 17. No other SEC even received votes in the poll.
WAYNE – With the Wayne State College men’s basketball season just a couple weeks away, the Wildcats were selected as one of the preseason favorites. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Wayne State was picked second overall and tied for first in the NSIC South Division in the 2021-22 Preseason NSIC Men’s Basketball Coaches Polls released Thursday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Junior forward Jordan Janssen was voted by league coaches as the Preseason South Division Player of the Year and Wildcat to Watch this season.
Kyra Elzy will begin her first official season as head coach of Kentucky Women’s Basketball as a top 15 team. Over at ESPN, Charlie Creme released his preseason Top 25 rankings ahead of the 2021-22 season where he ranked the Wildcats No. 12. Last week, the AP ranked Kentucky No. 13 in the country.
FARMINGTON, Utah—The Big Sky Conference released its 2021 women's basketball preseason all-conference team on Thursday, and Montana State and Montana each had players on the list. Montana State guard Darian White, the reigning Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year, represents the Bobcats. White averaged 5.1 rebounds per game...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - - The Wilmington University men's basketball team is ready to take the court this month for the first time in over a year, and were predicted to finish third in the South Division as the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference released its preseason coaches' poll. The Wildcats...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Baldwin Wallace University senior All-Ohio Athletic Conference and Academic All-OAC women's basketball forward Lilly Edwards (Dublin/Coffman) has been named to the 2021-22 D3hoops.com Preseason Women's Basketball All-America Team. Edwards, who earned Women's Basketball Coaches' Association Division III All-American honorable mention honors after last season, is projected to...
The Pac-12 coaches and media are in agreement. After the coaches picked Arizona women’s basketball to finish fifth in the conference last month, the media followed suit today. The media placed Stanford, Oregon, UCLA, and Oregon State ahead of the Wildcats. #Pac12WBB is less than a week awayu203cufe0f. The league's...
ATLANTA—The most recent Bushnell/Golfweek Division III National Poll was posted, and the Oglethorpe men's golf team moved to No. 12 in the nation. At the beginning of the season, Oglethorpe was ranked at No. 15. The Petrels concluded their fall season for 2021 last weekend at the Chick-fil-A Fall Invitational...
Lynchburg, Va. -- The defending Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion University of Lynchburg women's basketball team checked in fifth in the ODAC's annual preseason coaches' poll, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Hornets, who garnered one first-place vote, gathered 84 points from the conference's coaches, besting sixth-picked Bridgewater by...
Western Michigan men’s basketball was picked to finish ninth in the MAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. B.Artis White earned a second team All-MAC selection. Last season, the Broncos went 5-16 including a 4-12 record in Mid-American Conference play, finishing ninth in the conference. The squad will look quite different this season,...
Expectations for the John Carroll women’s basketball this season will no doubt be off the charts — especially with the preseason honors being bestowed upon the program. First, the Blue Streaks were pegged No. 8 in D3Hoops.com’s preseason Top 25 poll. JCU is coming off a 13-2 record during the spring-shortened season in which the team won the Ohio Athletic Conference regular-season title and the OAC tournament.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time in program history, The Loyola University New Orleans baseball team will start a new season with a Top 25 ranking by its name. After breaking into the NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll for the first time ever last season, the Loyola Wolf Pack were tabbed No. 12 in Wednesday’s preseason poll.
Defending regular-season Mid-American Conference champion Bowling Green was voted second, and University of Toledo eighth in the MAC preseason women’s basketball coaches poll released on Thursday in advance of the season’s tip-off next week.
Paolo Banchero already living up to the hype. 6-foot-10 big is handling the ball and bringing it up the court, initiating offense and finishing around the rim. Can do it all. Already up to six points and two boards as Duke leads 19-18 early. Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington has drawn...
ESNY’s preseason rankings for the big schools in the Metro area and the MAAC. Last year, our local college rankings included a bunch of different schools and they were a mixed bag between the bigger schools in the area and the mid-majors. We are simplifying this year with Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Rutgers in their own group entirely. After that, we are rolling with the MAAC, the mid-major of the New York/New Jersey metro area.
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Nittany Lion’s field hockey team landed as the No. 4 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Field Hockey Championship Tournament. The Nittany Lions enter the tournament with a 14-5 record after finishing their run in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The team started the tournament with a 3-2 win over No. 6 Maryland before a loss to host, No. 3 Rutgers in the semifinals by a score of 2-1.
