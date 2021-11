The Board of Commissioners is making it easier for Camden County residents to vote this fall with the addition of seven in-person early voting locations throughout the county. “Access to the ballot box is the backbone of our democracy, and we need to do everything we can to ensure our residents’ ability to cast their votes,” said Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. “These seven locations – strategically located throughout the county – give our residents every opportunity to vote with ease this fall without worrying whether they can make it to the polls on Election Day.”

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 23 DAYS AGO