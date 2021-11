With school age children now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and flu shot season ongoing, Mayo Clinic Health System is offering tips to help prepare youth for their shots. Last week, the CDC gave final approval for 5-11 year olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The child doses are one-third the amount of the teen and adult version, and administered with a smaller needle. Children over 6 months of age are also encouraged to get a flu shot this fall if they have not already had a dose.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO