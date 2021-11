BANGOR, Maine — If you want to know how it feels to live more than a century, World War II U.S. Navy veteran Roy Ward will tell you, "I feel like an old man." Thursday isn't just Veterans Day for Roy, it's also his 102nd birthday. He served in World War II in the U.S. Navy from 1941-1947 as a Machinist Mate First Class on three ships: the U.S.S. Mizpah, U.S.S. Shenandoah, and U.S.S. Yosemite. Roy said he worked convoy duty for oil tankers for three of those years.

19 HOURS AGO