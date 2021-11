For about half and hour last night, it really looked like the season was about to end. With a chance to clinch the series in Game 5, the Braves got off to a perfect start in the first inning thanks to an Adam Duvall grand slam. Four runs is hardly an insurmountable lead, but with the way the Astros had been hitting in the first four games of the series, it seemed like that might’ve been enough, and a champion was going to be crowned. Instead, Houston rallied not only from that deficit but from another, eventually winning, and keeping the season alive for at least one more game. You might even say they rose from the dead in a game played on Halloween night.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO