Residents of Monroeville and Pitcairn elected four people to the Gateway School Board. James Lomeo, who was cross-filed, received the most votes with 4,187 (20.2%). “I would like to thank everyone who voted. Community participation is the most important thing to move the Monroeville/Pitcairn community forward,” Lomeo said. “I would like to congratulate the successful candidates and hope the unsuccessful candidates stay involved. We were fortunate in that everyone that ran was highly qualified.”

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO