CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco cop charged with manslaughter in 2017 shooting

KTVU FOX 2
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Francisco police officer has been charged...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Former Trump aide Mark Meadows fails to appear before Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Mark Meadows, who served as President Donald Trump’s final White House chief of staff, failed to appear for a deposition Friday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Meadows did not appear for the deposition on Capitol Hill, according to two sources familiar with...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September

America's "Great Resignation" is continuing as the so-called "quits" rate — the percentage of workers who handed in their notice — rose to a record 3%, reflecting that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the government said on Friday. The number of unfilled jobs remained at 10.4 million...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Francisco Police#Voluntary Manslaughter

Comments / 0

Community Policy