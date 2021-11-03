CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer’s COVID-19 dose for kids gets green light

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 9 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — Eligibility for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expanding to young kids.

The FDA and the CDC now recommend shots for all children ages 5-11, and the vaccination effort can begin right away.

Nearly 30 million children fall into this latest age group. Early studies showed that the vaccines are almost 91% effective at preventing symptoms of COVID-19, but a recent survey showed that only about a third of parents said that they will vaccinate their kids right away.

Related
News Channel 25

Texas to receive over 1.3 million doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced that 900 providers in 155 Texas counties will receive Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will deliver 1,010,700 doses of the vaccine to providers while 349,200 doses will go to pharmacies in a federal program to vaccinate children from 5- to 11-years-old.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho families line up to get first dose of children's Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

BOISE, Idaho — Parents and children flowed in and out of Albertson's corporate headquarters on Saturday to get the first round of the children's Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently gave emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 years old. While children and needles seldom get along, some parents took a conversational approach with their children before making a decision on whether or not to get the shot.
IDAHO STATE
WAFF

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids five to 11 is now in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of the state’s doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for children are already in Alabama. Many local pediatricians, pharmacies, health departments, and even Children’s of Alabama Hospital still don’t have their doses yet. They are expecting them early next week, but some providers have already gotten their shots and are giving them over the weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
marylandmatters.org

Shipments of COVID-19 Shots for Kids 5-11 on the Way to States after FDA Gives Green Light

Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, a step that means kid-sized doses can begin shipping to health care providers across the country. Vials of the two-shot vaccine will be headed to pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies...
KIDS
WTVCFOX

First kids in Chattanooga area get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Thursday

Residentss can now schedule all COVID-19 vaccinations by calling the Catoosa County Health Department at 706-406-2000. Two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced its approval, the first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine designed for kids aged 5 to 11 arrived in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area on Thursday morning.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cbslocal.com

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Health Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update As CDC Gives Green Light For Pfizer’s Child-Size Vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will hold a virtual COVID-19 response briefing Wednesday morning. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly. The CDC gave final approval Tuesday night for Pfizer’s child-size COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11. Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

CDC director on why kids can receive smaller dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine: "We've done the incredible due diligence to take the time to get it right"

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "CBS Mornings" that she, along with an advisory committee, reviewed a lot of data leading up to their recommendation Tuesday that all children ages 5 through 11 get Pfizer's lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine formulated for younger children. Walensky said some of this data included looking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gephardt Daily

Utah Dept. of Health orders pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, plans to immunize up to 366,000 school-aged kids

UTAH, Nov. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health last week ordered an initial shipment of 109,000 pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and will also begin placing weekly orders this week, officials said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today issued recommendations to healthcare providers...
UTAH STATE
newscentermaine.com

Maine expected to receive 33,900 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 with CDC advisory panel to discuss Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine should receive roughly 33,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11 if the CDC gives the shot the final green light. A Maine CDC spokesperson said the state will get weekly allocations, and that federal programs and pharmacies could receive additional doses. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah estimates there are about 79,000 kids who would be eligible for the shot.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine kids get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

FALMOUTH, Maine — Less than a full day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 5-11, a group of- kids in Falmouth got to be among the first in the country to get their initial dose. On Wednesday, a small clinic...
MAINE STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

