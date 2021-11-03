Pfizer’s COVID-19 dose for kids gets green light

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — Eligibility for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expanding to young kids.

The FDA and the CDC now recommend shots for all children ages 5-11, and the vaccination effort can begin right away.

Nearly 30 million children fall into this latest age group. Early studies showed that the vaccines are almost 91% effective at preventing symptoms of COVID-19, but a recent survey showed that only about a third of parents said that they will vaccinate their kids right away.

