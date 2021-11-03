CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon celebrates Alexa’s birthday with deals that will help you get a jump on holiday shopping

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
WGNO
WGNO
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Asbu_0ckqv7vu00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

For many, Alexa has become a virtual family member. We call on this cheerful assistant to help us with everything from turning on lights to finding a favorite movie.

On November 6, 2021, Alexa will be turning 7. But you do not have to worry about getting a gift for this indispensable assistant. Instead, treat yourself to something you’ve always wanted. Why? Because to celebrate Alexa’s birthday, Amazon is having a week-long sale that runs from now until November 7 and features deep discounts on a wide variety of your favorite Amazon products, whether it is a new Kindle or the latest Echo device .

To help you navigate the biggest savings, we’ve curated a list of impressive deals.

Amazon Alexa birthday deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYJTi_0ckqv7vu00

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet

This is not a toy. It is a full-featured device that is designed to be safe for kids. It has parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a two-year, worry-free guarantee. You also get one year of Amazon Kids+ which gives you access to over 20,000 books, apps and games, videos, songs and more. During the Alexa Birthday sale, the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet is marked down $80.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXTMR_0ckqv7vu00

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 is currently available for just $99.99 (regularly $129.99). This latest model has an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 13 MP camera that employs auto-framing to keep you centered when on a call. You can use this handy device to manage your entire smart home.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHIcy_0ckqv7vu00

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

The popular Amazon Echo Buds are on sale for 25% off. These high-tech earbuds have dynamic audio, active noise cancellation, premium speakers and a 15-minute quick charge that delivers two hours of music. The Echo Buds work with Alexa for hands-free operation.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jY4XH_0ckqv7vu00

Amazon Halo Band

If you are not familiar, Halo Band is Amazon’s answer to the Fitbit. This device is swim-proof and provides basic data, such as steps, heart rate, sleep time and sleep tracking. With the free six-month trial membership, you can also get access to a full suite of tools, features, workouts and more. Currently, the Halo Band is on sale for just $74.99 (regularly $99.99).

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPOPX_0ckqv7vu00

Kindle Kids

If you have been thinking about getting a Kindle for your kid, now is the perfect time. During the Alexa Birthday Sale, you can get the latest Kindle for your kids for 45% off. The purchase includes one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover and a two-year, worry-free guarantee.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEUtj_0ckqv7vu00

Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Fire HD 8 Tablet is one of the best deals of this holiday sale: 50% off. This impressive tablet is 30% faster than previous models, can fully charge in under five hours and will deliver up to 12 hours of performance on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KWA8_0ckqv7vu00

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids

The Echo Dot Kids is not a toy. It is a fully functioning Echo device that is designed with kids’ safety in mind. Your child can use this colorful gadget to set alarms, ask questions and get help with homework. During this sale, you can get the Echo Dot Kids for just $34.99 (regularly $59.99).

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YY2qH_0ckqv7vu00

Echo Dot

If you’d like Amazon’s most popular smart speaker for yourself, now is an excellent time to buy. This compact device is available for just $24.99 (regularly $39.99). You can use this handy device to play music and control your smart home.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5v5T_0ckqv7vu00

Fire TV Stick 4K

Another top deal during this event is Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. You can currently get this streaming device for 50% off the regular price. The Fire TV Stick 4K gives you access to over a million movies and TV episodes, while the Alexa voice remote lets you use your voice to search for content.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vs1yG_0ckqv7vu00

Echo Auto

The best deal of Alexa’s birthday sale is the Echo Auto. This compact device adds Alexa to your car. You can use the versatile Echo Auto to play music, make calls, check the news, set reminders, pay for gas and more. It is currently on sale for just $19.99 (Regularly $49.99).

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle#Bestreviews#Kids Tablet#Amazon Shop
Digital Trends

Walmart just refreshed its Black Friday deals — here’s what’s new

The Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing right now even though we’re not at the big day itself just yet. When it comes to Black Friday deals, things can feel a little overwhelming so we’ve taken the time to pick out some of the best offers right now at Walmart. There’s something for everyone here with TVs, monitors, headphones, laptops, Chromebooks, and much more on sale. Read on while we take you through some of the highlights.
SHOPPING
Indy100

Woman leaves glowing review for Amazon leggings after they stayed intact when she fell down a mountain

Before making any purchase online, it’s always best to check out the reviews beforehand. And when it comes to sourcing the perfect pair of leggings, it’s even more crucial to prevent yet another poor-quality pair from being thrown in the bin.Thanks to one woman named Cory, the search for the holy grail of leggings is officially over after she put the pants to the ultimate test. In an Amazon review that has since gone viral and spread across social media, she shared two hilarious photos of herself mid-fall when she fell down the side of a mountain during a...
APPAREL
Audacy

Best Buy releases Black Friday deals

Black Friday is coming early this year to Best Buy shoppers when a four-day sale kicks off Tuesday. This is the second year in a row that the Minneapolis-based retailer has announced a preview of Black Friday sale prices in October, said USA Today. Last year, the sale began Oct. 8, ahead of the Amazon Prime sale.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s ‘Alexa Birthday’ Sale Has the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo at Their Lowest Prices Ever

Amazon is celebrating the sixth anniversary of Alexa, its smart AI assistant, with a big birthday sale on its best tech. You can score a bunch of great deals, including getting a Kindle for $49.99 ($40 off), and saving $30 on a pair of second-generation Echo Buds. It’s important to point out that this ‘Alexa Birthday’ sale doubles as an early Black Friday promotion. Amazon is offering some of its deepest discounts ever several weeks ahead of the year’s biggest shopping holiday. With shipping delays seeming imanent, this is a good time to get some holiday shopping done way ahead of...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

27 Luxe Stocking Stuffer Ideas That’ll Upstage All Your Other Holiday Gifts

Long gone are the days when stocking stuffers were treated as a holiday season afterthought. Increasingly, gift-givers are waking up to one important truth: Elegance is often in the details. Which means the best stocking stuffer ideas can often make for the best gifts, period. Think premier skincare for a that lends your loved ones an extra glow or a book that will stoke their intellectual side. Below, a few ways to remind everyone on your list that good things come in small packages, from a sharp new pair of earbuds to high-end grooming products and more. The editors of Robb...
SHOPPING
WGNO

WGNO

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy