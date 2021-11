Annissa Essaibi George has conceded in the race. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. And so a decidedly new era begins at City Hall. Michelle Wu, whose promises of transformational change have endeared her to progressives dissatisfied with the city’s status quo, will be the next mayor of Boston. She will be the first woman and the first person of color picked for the city’s top job.

