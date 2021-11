For ten years, I have been curating Day of the Dead event guides for L.A. TACO. Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO