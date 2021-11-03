CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Night in Soho Devolves into a Boilerplate Murder Mystery

By Christopher Cross
goombastomp.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to leave home, especially when that home is all you’ve ever known. Frequently throughout Edgar Wright’s latest pastiche of varying influences, the main character of Last Night in Soho is broken down by the elements around her. In order to achieve her dreams, she’s forced to leave the comfort...

kingstonthisweek.com

In Last Night in Soho, the past is a dangerous and exciting place to visit

The story is a horror, although for the longest time it’s more of the creepiness-that-creeps-up-on-you variety. In fact, early in the film Eloise (McKensie) has one of those ghost-in-the-mirror moments, but Wright paces the scene so that it’s not a jump scare but merely a reveal. Seems Eloise, whose mother died years ago, has a certain sensitivity to people and things that are not quite in the here and now.
Detroit Free Press

‘Last Night in Soho’ suggests nostalgia can be dangerous

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, an overpowering thing sometimes that stands in the way of moving forward. Maybe it’s even dangerous. Artists recognize this. For instance, in 1995 Mike Watt, with Eddie Vedder singing, had a semi-hit with “Against the ’70s,” a cautionary warning against nostalgia. Edgar Wright tries something...
The Ringer

The Edgar Wright Rankings and ‘Last Night in Soho’ With Edgar Wright!

The director’s latest, the psychological horror movie Last Night in Soho, is out in theaters. Sean is joined by The Ringer’s Rob Harvilla to talk about Wright’s fascinating career and their favorite Edgar Wright films, including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Shaun of the Dead, and Baby Driver. Then, Sean talks with Wright himself about how he crafted his new movie, his career, and the movies he loves.
Journal & Topics

‘Last Night In Soho’ Tough To Grasp

“Last Night in Soho” (116 min, Rated R for scenes of strong violence and horror, sexual content, some drug use, and language). 5 out of 10. At this stage with 10 films under his belt, and some TV work, writer-director Edgar Wright should know exactly what he wants in his films — and he’s been all over the map with films like “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “Baby Driver,” — you’d think his highly anticipated “Last Night in Soho” would have more clarity. Though many aspects of this time-hopping psychological thriller/horror film blends some genuinely compelling moments, in the end, I just couldn’t nail down the point or points of the story. You could call it unfocused between converging genres as an exercise (in futility?) that doesn’t deliver a definitive purpose to Wright’s wild imagination.
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Last Night in Soho’ and ‘Antlers’

(WTNH) – ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a trip. It is set in London in the 60s. A young woman who has a passion for fashion transports herself back there thanks to a gift she has, and lands in the body of a nightclub singer played by ‘Queens Gambit’ star Anya Taylor Joy.
Washington City Paper

Last Night in Soho Makes No Attempt at Longevity

At a Q&A session following his 2013 film The World’s End, Edgar Wright described how he would set up jokes in reverse to preserve the longevity of his films. If gag set-ups are at the end of a film, as opposed to the beginning, he figures fans will only catch all the references by watching multiple times. It’s a clever idea that’s helped ensure his status as a beloved genre filmmaker. Last Night in Soho, his latest film, makes no attempt at such longevity. The narrative is straightforward, and the psychedelic imagery loses its cumulative effect through a plodding middle section. By dragging out a story with flimsy characters and a flimsier message, his riff on pulp Giallo thrillers from the sixties and seventies lack the bad taste that made them so celebrated.
Taos News

Now showing ‘Last Night in Soho’

Rated R for bloody violence, sexual content, language, brief drug material and brief graphic nudity. The acclaimed British director Edgar Wright is known for stylish editing and for taking the plot and visuals of a film into an ever-expanding metaverse peppered with sly pop culture references and barely subliminal symbolism. See the highly imaginative “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” to get what we mean.
#Last Night In Soho#Boilerplate#Murder Mystery#Mental Health#Suicide#Soho Review#The Dead And Hot Fuzz
Columbus Alive

‘Last Night in Soho’ is a mod, stylish departure for director Edgar Wright

Among directors I will follow anywhere, there are those who have such a distinctive style it’s almost as if they find new ways to make the same movie over and over. An obvious example would be Wes Anderson, whose latest movie, “The French Dispatch,” was not screened in advance for Columbus critics this week. Reviews are calling it one of the most Wes Anderson-iest movies Wes Anderson has ever Wes Andersoned.
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Colin in Black and White,’ ‘Last Night in Soho’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including Colin in Black and White, Spencer, Last Night in Soho and The Shrink Next Door. Love Life season two premiere Paul Feig unveiled the second season of his HBO Max anthology series at a Tribeca Fall Preview event on Sunday, in which William Jackson Harper takes over as the main character of the show from Anna Kendrick. “This main character is from such a different walk of life; it’s such a different lens,...
UV Cavalier Daily

‘Last Night in Soho’ is stylish but underwhelming

The Virginia Film Festival held an evening screening Oct. 28 at the Paramount Theatre for “Last Night in Soho” — a psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film follows a young woman named Eloise, or fondly called “Ellie,” played by Thomasin McKenzie. Obsessed...
Collider

How 'Last Night in Soho' Reaffirmed Method Acting Isn't for Thomasin McKenzie

If you like to keep up with the most promising rising stars, Thomasin McKenzie better be on your list. She “broke out” with her stellar performance opposite Ben Foster in 2018’s Leave No Trace and hasn’t stopped delivering especially big since. She starred in the Academy Award winning film Jojo Rabbit, was at the heart of a mighty impressive ensemble in Old, she’s in Jane Campion's upcoming awards season contender The Power of the Dog, and also headlines one of my personal favorite films of the year, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.
Den of Geek

Last Night in Soho: Edgar Wright Explains Easter Eggs in Opening Scene

This article contains Last Night in Soho spoilers. Our spoiler-free review is here. It takes less than a minute to realize just how much Thomasin McKenzie’s Eloise adores the ‘60s in Last Night in Soho. Strutting into her childhood bedroom as Peter and Gordon’s “A World Without Love” plays (on vinyl, of course), the star of the new Edgar Wright movie is wrapped up in a dress she made out of newspapers—one might even speculate she’d use vintage ‘60s NME magazine covers if she could afford it. Nevertheless, she looks fabulous while basking in her shrine to her grandmother’s generation.
Daily Trojan

‘Last Night in Soho’ is horrifyingly riveting

Warning: This review contains spoilers. Directed by Edgar Wright, “Last Night in Soho” closely starts off like the story of every chick flick: A young, eager girl named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) moves to the big city — in this case, London — to pursue her dreams of becoming a successful fashion designer. This time, however, the girl can see ghosts. Coupled with Eloise’s mysterious nighttime trips to the 1960s through the life of a young aspiring starlet Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), “Last Night in Soho” is eerie, haunting (literally) and a thrill ride of a story.
theintelligencer.com

Movies with Mary: I saw dead people 'Last night in Soho'

Normally, I hate movies classified as “horror” films and avoid them if at all possible, but “Last Night in Soho” is more psychological thriller than horror — although there are times when I wasn’t sure what was real and what was supernatural. In director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an...
