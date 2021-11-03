Last Night in Soho Devolves into a Boilerplate Murder Mystery

“Last Night in Soho” (116 min, Rated R for scenes of strong violence and horror, sexual content, some drug use, and language). 5 out of 10. At this stage with 10 films under his belt, and some TV work, writer-director Edgar Wright should know exactly what he wants in his films — and he’s been all over the map with films like “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “Baby Driver,” — you’d think his highly anticipated “Last Night in Soho” would have more clarity. Though many aspects of this time-hopping psychological thriller/horror film blends some genuinely compelling moments, in the end, I just couldn’t nail down the point or points of the story. You could call it unfocused between converging genres as an exercise (in futility?) that doesn’t deliver a definitive purpose to Wright’s wild imagination.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO