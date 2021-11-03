CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Here are some key takeaways from Tuesday's elections

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press
Kenosha News.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to receive outsize attention, and the results are mined for deeper meaning about...

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

wnynewsnow.com

Headed To The Polls? Here’s Some Advice From Local Election Officials

JAMESTOWN – Voters have the chance to make their voice heard in important local races this election day. However, before they go to the polls, our local Board of Election officials have a few tips to keep in mind. Chautauqua County Board of Election Commissioner Brian Abram recommends those who...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Daily Iowan

Grassley says national results from Tuesday’s elections are encouraging

Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said on a national basis, he felt that voters were influenced by inflation, immigration, and calls to defund the police in elections on Tuesday night. He cited Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial race, and Minneapolis, where voters rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Early voting numbers show some uptick before Tuesday's election

The battle to determine Cleveland's next mayor enters the final day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, as early and absentee voting numbers show a slight uptick in turnout from previous elections. The race between nonprofit executive Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, the two top vote-getters from the seven-candidate...
CLEVELAND, OH
kiwaradio.com

Huge Uptick In Voter Turn Out In Some Counties For Tuesday’s Elections

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there was a pretty big uptick in voter turn out for Tuesday’s city and school board elections in Polk, Linn and Black Hawk Counties. Voter turn-out in Black Hawk County will be at least double what it was for city and school board elections two years ago. Pate says voter participation has been trending up in most elections over the past six years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Atlanta Daily World

Election Day In Black America: Here’s Who Won The Key Races

The polls have closed and some of the results are in. Election Day 2021 brought some critical races from city halls to governors’ mansions that will have an impact on our communities at the local and state levels. Several races were being eyed as indicators of what the 2022 midterm...
ATLANTA, GA
Kenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee on Gableman's 2020 Election Report

On Wednesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections held an informational hearing on Gableman's 2020 election report. Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman claimed "powerful forces" had aligned against his office and the people of Wisconsin as he reviews the 2020 election specifically knocking the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, Gov. Evers, and Attorney General Josh Kaul. At the outset of his presentation, Gableman cited poll numbers that suggested a lack of confidence in the results of the 2020 election. Once lawmakers began asking questions Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) had several tense exchanges with Gableman. At one point, Rep. Spreitzer said the former justice is "frankly one of the people undermining voter confidence." "That's ridiculous," Gableman said and then challenged Spreitzer why he hadn't called his office, asking why he wasn't more interested in finding out what happened with the 2020 election.
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Why on Earth are Republicans still blocking voting rights bills?

Republican senators last week blocked another big voting rights bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. This one should have been even less controversial than the ones before it; the legislation would have fixed the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a law that for decades protected minority communities from discrimination at the ballot box. The Supreme Court in 2013 hobbled the law, declaring that Congress must update the policy for it to once again apply. Congressional Republicans, who overwhelmingly supported the law as recently as 2006, refused. Only a single Republican senator — Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — voted with Senate Democrats seeking to patch it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

