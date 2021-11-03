Smith, Reynolds end high school careers with loss to Norris City in semifinals

South Central’s Halle Smith tries to motivate her teammates before the second set of a sectional semifinal match against Norris City, Monday, at Wayne City High School. Alex Wallner I Daily News

Length can always play a role in any sport.

For South Central, that proved to be one reason for their demise in Monday’s 25-12, 25-13 sectional semifinal loss to Norris City.

“We were not favored in this sectional,” head coach Megan Murphree said. “However, there was a lot of stuff that we didn’t get done tonight that we should have gotten done. I think the girls came in; we were a little rushed getting here and not mentally set and prepared for what would be thrown at us. Not that we didn’t have a chance, but we never got our offense going, in turn, to be able to take it to them, and with that, and a team like this, if you don’t have your offense running; it’s not going to happen.”

The Lady Cougars could never find a rhythm, with six-foot one-inch junior Hollan Everett and freshman Hinsley Everett playing significant roles in those struggles.

Hollan finished with seven kills and five blocks, while Hinsley added seven kills herself.

“Sometimes, our length bothers people. Not only for attacking but our blocking,” Norris City head coach Jaclyn Melton said. “They know they got to go up-and-around those blockers. We got two-or-three girls at any time that can put the ball down, so that helps for sure.”

Yet, even with the Fighting Cardinals’ length causing fits seemingly the entire night, Murphree said that wasn’t the main reason for the lack of offense.

Instead, the second-year head coach thought the problems occurred in serve-receive.

“In volleyball, you run a lot of out-of-system stuff whenever a team’s hitting hard at you, but, honestly, it was our serve-receive. We could not get our serve-receive on-point to run something good out of the front row,” Murphree said. “And my hitters were very timid. So, they got blocked a few times, and they were scared to take it to them. So, I think that’s what it was.”

South Central loses two seniors, Halle Smith and Zada Reynolds, to graduation – both of whom Murphree could not speak more highly of after the match.

“Both Halle and Zada have a really special place in my heart. When they were eight years old, I started coaching them, and I’ve seen them grow into great volleyball players and young women,” Murphree said. “It’s been a pleasure to see them through the end of their high school careers.”

The Lady Cougars end the season with a 21-6 record, while Norris City advances to Wednesday’s sectional championship against Cumberland.