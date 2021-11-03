IndyGo launches hiring campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — If you enjoy driving and you're looking for an office with a view, IndyGo's latest hiring campaign might just be for you.

IndyGo is launching a new hiring campaign to recruit bus drivers, as the need for more operators to drive Indianapolis forward continues.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to apply to be an IndyGo Professional Coach Operator. IndyGo hopes to hire 10 to 15 operators a month in order to rebuild its workforce in the wake of the pandemic to maintain on-time performance and service reliability.

Service expansion with the Red Line and upcoming Purple Line will also require additional operator support.

For more information, click here to view their new video campaign sharing why current operators drive for IndyGo and how others can join the team.