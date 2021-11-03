CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon top CFP rankings

92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znHX1_0ckqs46g00

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon will start the College Football Playoff race in prime position at the top of the selection committee's rankings.

Unbeaten Cincinnati is going to need some help to make history as the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach college football's final four.

At sixth, the unbeaten Bearcats of the American Athletic Conference have the best ranking ever in the selection committee’s Top 25 for a non-Power Five team, but still sit behind three teams (second-ranked Alabama, fourth-ranked Oregon and fifth-ranked Ohio State) that have already been beaten.

Committee chairman Gary Barta, who is also Iowa's athletic director, said the committee was impressed with Cincinnati’s victory at tenth-ranked Notre Dame (7-1), but not so much by the rest of the Bearcats' schedule.

He cited closer-than-expected wins against Navy (2-6) and Tulane (1-7) over the past two weeks.

“Cincinnati has tremendous respect from the committee,” Barta said in a conference call with reporters. “But after that win (against Notre Dame), look at who else they have beaten. Look at who else they have played.”

Cincinnati is ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 .

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco told AP the committee continues to undervalue the members of his league.

“I guess you could say same old, same old," he said. “I just want out teams to have a fair chance.”

Michigan (7-1), Oklahoma (9-0), Wake Forest (8-0) and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.

Only once in the seven-year history of the CFP have the four teams in the committee's initial ranking made the final four. That was last season.

This season, Georgia (8-0) was an obvious No. 1. Barta said Alabama (7-1) was a comfortable No. 2 for the 13-member panel, despite the Crimson Tide's close loss at Texas A&M in early October.

“It was a strong consensus,” Barta said.

He said Nos. 3-9 were hard to discern.

Oregon got the nod over Ohio State in the four spot by virtue of beating the Buckeyes on the road in the second week of the season.

Cincinnati set the previous high ranking from a team from the so-called Group of Five conferences last season at No. 7, but the Bearcats never moved up. In fact, they were passed while completing an unbeaten regular season and were eighth in the final rankings that set the playoff field.

Aresco pointed out that this season Cincinnati has a more convincing victory against Indiana than third-ranked Michigan State and that Oregon, in addition to losing to Stanford (3-5), needed a late goal-line stand to beat California (3-5) and the Ducks' margin of victory against winless Arizona (22) was similar to Cincinnati's against Tulane (19).

“Is this a P5 invitational?” Aresco said. “Is there a preference for P5 wins and losses?”

The committee had a similar critique of Oklahoma and Wake Forest as it did Cincinnati, dinging the Sooners and Demon Deacons for a lack of a “signature" victory and some close games against teams with losing records.

"Those close calls are seen by the committee just like everybody else,” Bart said of Oklahoma.

The Sooners seem to be positioned to boost that resume down the stretch.

Oklahoma State was 11th and Baylor was 12th. Oklahoma still has both of those Big 12 rivals to play along with Iowa State (5-3). Oklahoma could also see one of those teams again in the Big 12 title game, if it gets there.

Wake Forest has one team ranked in the committee's Top 25, No. 19 North Carolina State, still left to play.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is the only ranked team from the AAC. Aresco questioned why SMU (7-1) and Houston (7-1) were not ranked but Fresno State (7-2) at 23 and San Diego State (7-1) at 24 were.

“Here's another self-fulfilling prophecy,” Aresco said. “Then you can say Cincinnati beat SMU, but that's not a ranked team.”

Auburn was 13th, Texas A&M was 14th and BYU was 15th.

The final rankings of this season will come Dec. 5, the day after conference championships are played.

The first four in that Top 25 will meet in the CFP national semifinals, scheduled for Dec 31 at the Orange Bowl in South Florida and Cotton Bowl in North Texas.

The College Football Playoff national championship game will be held Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

__

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

College football media reacts to CFP rankings putting Michigan over Michigan State

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, and everyone can not get over the fact that the committee ranked Michigan over Michigan State. The second edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday night, which means that there would be some controversial decision on the list. It happened last week when Cincinnati was not placed in the Top Four. Sure enough, the committee did it again.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Georgia Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Oregon Football
City
Houston, AL
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
City
Houston, OH
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Local
Georgia Football
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Barta
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cfp#College Football Playoff#Ohio State#Navy#Ap#Texas A M
247Sports

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson reportedly told team he was 'untouchable'

TCU shocked the college football world last month by parting ways with Gary Patterson, the most legendary head coach in school history. While the Horned Frogs had fallen off as of late, Patterson’s success in the past had many believing he would get to go out on his own terms. It appears it might have even caught Patterson off-guard as well, as he reportedly told his players that he was, “untouchable,” at TCU and the school would fire his assistants before him.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2 Alabama defeated LSU, 20-14, Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Shortly after the win over the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-1 (5-1 SEC). “That was a great win for our team....
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
College
Tulane University
FOX 44 News

Texas Tech is paying Baylor $250,000 for new head coach

Texas Tech is slipping a quarter of a million dollars to Baylor for taking Joey McGuire as its new Head Football coach. That’s just part of the contract released today by the Lubbock university. McGuire’s six-year deal is worth $20.2 million, which starts with $3m in the first year. He is also eligible for up […]
LUBBOCK, TX
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

235
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy