CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India ramps up Himalayan border defences after deadly China clashes

By Money SHARMA, Bhuvan BAGGA
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFhRw_0ckqs3Dx00
India is ramping up its border defences along a treacherous mountain range that has long been a flashpoint with China /AFP

On the winding road up to India's Himalayan frontier is a postcard view of gushing streams and tranquil lakes -- punctuated occasionally by the sight of artillery barrels and military bunkers.

A year after deadly high-altitude clashes with Chinese soldiers, India is ramping up its border defences along a treacherous mountain range that has long been a flashpoint between the two countries.

Arunachal Pradesh straddles the other side of the Himalayas from Tibet and shares a common Buddhist cultural heritage with its northern neighbour.

The Dalai Lama fled through the state in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in his homeland and has lived in India ever since.

Beijing also claims ownership of Arunachal Pradesh -- which it refers to as South Tibet -- and briefly occupied most of the territory, three years after the Buddhist leader's flight, in a short but bloody war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syoHB_0ckqs3Dx00
Arunachal Pradesh shares a common Buddhist cultural heritage with Tibet /AFP

Tensions have flared again since mid-2020 when troops from both nations fought a hand-to-hand battle further west along their shared frontier in Ladakh, leaving at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

Each side routinely sends patrols into areas claimed or controlled by the other, and India has also accused China of establishing permanent settlements near the border.

"We have observed some infrastructure development on the Chinese side," Lieutenant General Manoj Pande told journalists during a rare press tour through the region last month.

"That has led to (a higher) number of troops that are now located or placed there."

New Delhi has responded by scaling up its defences in Arunachal Pradesh, deploying cruise missiles, howitzers, US-made Chinook transport choppers and drones built in Israel.

- Fatal geography -

Officers in the region say last year's clash highlighted the urgent need to fortify the military's frontier presence, after fruitless talks with Beijing to ease the border build-up on both sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iLDZ_0ckqs3Dx00
Young monks walk to class inside the Tawang monastery /AFP

Temperatures around the remote strategic hamlet of Tawang -- one of the closest towns to Tibet, and a potential chokepoint for any advancing forces -- often drop below zero and the thin mountain air is starved of oxygen.

Nearby military outposts can be cut off from the outside world for entire weeks in the winter.

"The region's geography is against humans," an Indian army brigadier told AFP. "It can be fatal if one isn't fully fit, trained or acclimatised."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jf02P_0ckqs3Dx00
Indian soldiers on a Bofors gun positioned near Tawang /AFP

Army engineers are building a huge road tunnel at 13,000 feet (4,000 meters) above sea level, expected to open next year, to link the area to arterial routes further south and expand the reach of soldiers.

"These tunnels... will mean all-weather connectivity for locals and security forces deployed in Tawang," said Colonel Parikshit Mehra, the project's director.

A similar project is under way in Ladakh beneath the rocky terrain of the Zojila mountain pass -- otherwise impassable during winter months -- that would help troops quickly mobilise at the border from India's huge garrison in Kashmir.

- 'Pressure tactics' -

A statue of the Buddha overlooks the houses sloping up the uneven plateau on which Tawang was built, reflecting the largely Buddhist population of the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhkTf_0ckqs3Dx00
Indian officers in the region say last year's clash highlighted the urgent need to fortify the military's frontier presence /AFP

Those living in the town have applauded the new focus on the region from New Delhi and are anxious about future Chinese incursions, mindful of Beijing's efforts to suppress Buddhism across the frontier.

China's officially atheist government has made clear it could seek to name a successor to the 86-year-old Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists and a revered figure in Tawang.

"We share our culture with Tibet but China today is modifying Buddhism according to its whims," said Dondup Gyaltsen, who runs a shoe store in Tawang's main market.

Monpa Golang, who runs a pharmacy further down the street, said India should stand strong against "Chinese pressure tactics".

"Our government should make it clear that no Buddhist will accept anyone China imposes after the Dalai Lama," the 75-year-old added. "He may look human but he's our god."

Comments / 0

Related
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalai Lama
The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
POLITICS
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan says China can blockade its key harbours, warns of 'grave' threat

TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan's key harbours and airports, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, offering its latest assessment of what it describes as a "grave" military threat posed by its giant neighbour. China has never renounced the use of force...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Buddhism#Northern India#Himalayan#Chinese#Himalayas#Buddhist#Indian#Chinook
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
China
raleighnews.net

USAID-AMCHAM organizes winning against Covid-19 roadshow to mobilize private sector to ramp up vaccination in India

Bangalore(Karnataka) [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): USAID India, in partnership and the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM) organised the 'Winning Against COVID-19' Roadshow on October 26. The objective of the Roadshow was to mobilize private sector resources and capabilities to scale up vaccination initiatives in India. USAID has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s PLA deploys new type of all-terrain vehicle on border with India

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Xinjiang Military Command has received a new type of all-terrain vehicle, which is expected to ensure logistics support to plateau border defence troops as winter draws close and as China-India border tensions again risk rising after the latest military talks failed to reach an agreement due to “unrealistic Indian demands”, Global Times reported.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal.
POLITICS
pbs.org

India pledges to get to ‘net zero’ by 2070, long after U.S. and China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India announced a new target for his country — to cease adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070. That’s two decades after the deadline the United States has set for itself, and at least 10 years later than China’s self-proclaimed stopping point. Modi said the goal of reaching “net zero” by 2070 was one of five measures India planned to undertake to meet its commitments under the Paris climate accord.
POLITICS
AFP

9 dead after floods in Sri Lanka, southern India

Nine people are dead and two others missing after floods in Sri Lanka and parts of southern India caused by more than a week of pounding rains. "Five deaths and two disappearances were reported" across Sri Lanka since the rains began at the end of October, Pradeep Kodippili of the island's disaster management agency told AFP on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

AFP

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy