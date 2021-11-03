CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Early results: Billings public safety levy passing, marijuana dispensaries failing

 9 days ago
Early Tuesday night returns show Billings $7.1 public safety levy leading, while a measure to allow marijuana dispensaries in city limits is failing.

The Yellowstone County elections reported after first count that the mill levy was ahead with 61 percent.

The dispensary measure was down, with 55 percent saying no.

The elections office reported that 37,066 ballots were cast, for a 36 percent turnout.

Also up for grabs are five Billings City Council seats, along with the Laurel mayor and city judge.

Donni Lees
9d ago

It’s not fair, the marijuana is safer than the pharmaceutical drugs ,,!. You don’t see over dose on marijuana like the pharmaceutical drugs ,,,

