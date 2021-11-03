Early results: Billings public safety levy passing, marijuana dispensaries failing

Early Tuesday night returns show Billings $7.1 public safety levy leading, while a measure to allow marijuana dispensaries in city limits is failing.

The Yellowstone County elections reported after first count that the mill levy was ahead with 61 percent.

The dispensary measure was down, with 55 percent saying no.

The elections office reported that 37,066 ballots were cast, for a 36 percent turnout.

Also up for grabs are five Billings City Council seats, along with the Laurel mayor and city judge.

