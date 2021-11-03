Lincoln School wins DIII girls tennis title
PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Lincoln School sweeped Pilgrim 4-0 to win the Division III girls tennis title on Tuesday.
Geneva Brown won singles and the Lynx duo of Sophia Comiskey and Claire Cunniham won doubles.
“We’re really excited we had a great season, undefeated and much better than last year,” said Lincoln senior Amelia Edelsberg.
“It feels cool as seniors too,” said Comiskey. “It’s a good way to end it off.”
