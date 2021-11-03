CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

Lincoln School wins DIII girls tennis title

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjIrF_0ckqry2y00

PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Lincoln School sweeped Pilgrim 4-0 to win the Division III girls tennis title on Tuesday.

Geneva Brown won singles and the Lynx duo of Sophia Comiskey and Claire Cunniham won doubles.

“We’re really excited we had a great season, undefeated and much better than last year,” said Lincoln senior Amelia Edelsberg.

“It feels cool as seniors too,” said Comiskey. “It’s a good way to end it off.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Lincoln, RI
Lincoln, RI
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Bryant steamrolls D3 Fisher in opener

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Even without Peter Kiss and Chris Childs, Bryant men’s basketball had no issues in its season opener. The Bulldogs beat Division III Fisher College 122-54 at home. Bryant travels to URI on Friday. It’s a 6 p.m. tip in Kingston.
SMITHFIELD, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln School#Diii#Pilgrim 4 0#Division Iii
WPRI 12 News

URI opens new year with win over Boston U

KINGSTON (WPRI) – URI men’s basketball used a strong performance from its starting backcourt to fuel the team to a win on opening night. The Rams held off Boston University 71-62 at the Ryan Center. Rhody hosts Bryant on Friday night at 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy