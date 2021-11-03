CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former police captain Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral race

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RlY5_0ckqrwHW00

Former police captain Eric Adams easily won the race for New York mayor Tuesday, and Boston elected its first woman and Asian American to the city’s top job as voters across the U.S. picked local leaders who were largely defined by their stances on police and crime.

Adams, who will become the second Black mayor of the nation’s largest city, first triumphed this summer in a crowded Democratic primary after he struck a nuanced stance on law enforcement issues. His message on crime and his experience as a police officer largely insulated him from attacks from his Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol.

He described being beaten by police officers as a teenager when he was arrested for trespassing. When he later became a cop, he was a vocal critic of the police department, advocated for Black officers and spoke out about injustices. But he did not embrace calls from some progressives to defund the police by shifting money from law enforcement to social work and other programs aimed at addressing the root causes of crime.

In Boston, Michelle Wu espoused a more liberal approach to policing and called for bigger reforms, but her history-making win came in a campaign dominated more by debates about issues such as affordable housing.

Police and crime issues came to the forefront in cities big and small after the death of George Floyd last year led to a national reckoning on racial injustice and law enforcement. The debate centered on questions of when and where police are needed — or sometimes whether they’re needed at all. It also unfolded amid an increase in homicides in the wake of the pandemic.

In some big cities, fear or a desire for a middle-ground approach elevated candidates seen as more supportive of law enforcement or who rejected liberal calls to defund the police. In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, voters were picking a new mayor. They also rejected a proposal that would have upended law enforcement practices by replacing the police department.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, defended the police department against calls to dismantle it. On Tuesday, he was fighting to keep his job against 16 challengers, with the most serious contenders running to his left.

Frey’s prospects may be linked to the ballot question that asked voters whether they want to replace the police department with a Department of Public Safety .

Frey opposed the change, but his top two challengers supported it.

Jacob Neiheisel, an associate professor of political science at the University at Buffalo, said that while local police departments often become an issue in mayor’s races, the issue is broader and looms larger for votes after 2020.

“I think that’s really front and center into how that they’re thinking about this issue. So it is taking up more of the campaign environment than it has in the past,” he said.

On the other side of New York state, the mayoral race in Buffalo puts India Walton , a democratic socialist, in a rematch with incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, the city’s first Black mayor and a Democrat who lost the primary to Walton this summer.

Brown ran as a write-in candidate with support from law enforcement and criticized Walton for her plans to cut $7.5 million from the police department budget. She said the plan is aimed at addressing the root causes of crime. Brown said the move is “clearly defunding police.”

He gave a victory speech Tuesday night, though it was still too early for The Associated Press to declare a winner.

In Atlanta, City Council President Felicia Moore advanced to a runoff in the mayoral contest that was dominated by fears over rising crime rates and a spate of high-profile killings. Moore cited rising crime as a motivation for her campaign.

She will compete in a Nov. 30 runoff, but it was not clear Tuesday night who would grab the second spot. Former Mayor Kasim Reed, who is seeking a return to office, also cited the crime surge as motivation for his campaign for a third term. He told voters that the low crime rate during his tenure and the hundreds of police offices he once hired make him the best choice.

Other major candidates spoke about adding more police officers and stressed the need to focus on the root causes of crime, such as affordable housing and unemployment.

In Seattle, mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell, a former city council member who has called for hiring more police officers to stem a rise in shootings, was leading opponent M. Lorena González.

González, the city council president, has called for an overhaul of the police department, which is under federal supervision for a pattern of excessive force and evidence of biased policing.

While Harrell held a strong lead Tuesday night, it could be days before there’s a clear winner as mail-in ballots, which tend to favor liberal candidates, are received and counted in the coming days.

In Boston, Wu and her opponent, fellow council member Annissa Essaibi George, chiefly clashed over issues such as affordable housing, public education and transportation. But differences on policing and crime also emerged between the two Democratic women in the nonpartisan race.

Wu, a daughter of Taiwanese immigrants and a protégé of liberal Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, had called for major police reforms. Before she was a candidate, Wu joined other city council members in calling for a 10% cut to the police department’s budget.

Essaibi George, who describes herself as Polish-Arab American, had opposed reallocating the money and has called for hiring several hundred more police officers. She was endorsed by former Boston police Commissioner William Gross.

Even in Waterloo, Iowa, with a population of about 68,000, policing and race became a flashpoint in the mayoral race.

The city’s first Black mayor, Quentin Hart, won reelection despite being falsely painted by critics as an opponent of policing. Hart faced vicious criticism for months from a political action committee called Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, which was formed by retired Waterloo police officers.

The group blasted the city’s move this year to retire the police department’s longtime griffin logo — which looks similar to a KKK dragon — and sought the resignation of the city’s first Black police chief, a close Hart associate.

Hart’s opponent, white city council member Margaret Klein, campaigned as a supporter of police officers and won the group’s endorsement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

7 high school students arrested in string of on-campus assaults at Santa Barbara County school

Seven high school students were arrested in connection with a string of on-campus assaults in Santa Barbara County, officials said Wednesday. The assaults happened on the San Marcos High School campus, where administrators told a school resource deputy about videos showing the assaults on their campus, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office news release. […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Feds block $12 billion in public transit funding for California

The federal government says California is ineligible for about $12 billion in public transit funding because of a long-running dispute over changes to the state’s public pension law that the Biden administration recently determined are improper. Federal law says state and local agencies must protect the interests of their employees to be eligible for federal […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mediaite.com

BLM Leader Threatens NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams With ‘Riots’ and ‘Bloodshed’ if NYPD Reinstates Tougher Policing

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has responded to a Black Lives Matter leader who threatened “riots,” “fire,” and “bloodshed” if the NYPD reinstates tougher policing strategies. Adams clashed with New York BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome over the mayor-elect’s plan to combat crime while at a sit-down at Brooklyn Borough...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
PIX11

After heated Adams meeting, BLM leaders warn of ‘riots’ if NYPD plainclothes unit reinstated

BROOKLYN — After meeting with Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Wednesday evening, local Black Live Matter leaders vowed there would be “riots” and “bloodshed” if the NYPD’s controversial anti-crime units were reinstated. During his campaign for mayor, Adams, a former NYPD captain, had spoken of bringing back a revised version of the plainclothes unit in an […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams vows plainclothes ‘anti-gun unit’ if elected NYC mayor

Mayoral frontrunner Eric Adams detailed his law and order agenda during an Election Day interview, promising an immediate return of the NYPD’s disbanded plainclothes unit as well as a crackdown on violent crime and hard drugs. “It’s about bringing back a sense of protection in our city and not the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasim Reed
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
George Floyd
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Michelle Wu
Newsbug.info

Eric Adams beats Curtis Sliwa, is elected second Black mayor of NYC

NEW YORK — Eric Adams, a former cop who climbed from poverty in Queens to become a fierce voice for frustrated working-class voters, was elected the second Black mayor of New York City on Tuesday, positioning him to lead a city confronted by cascading COVID challenges. In reaching his decadeslong...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Boston Police#Affordable Housing#Asian American#Democratic#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Chicago Tribune

Chicago police leader resigned over ‘inability’ of department brass ‘to even feign interest’ in reform, then accused officials of retaliation

A Chicago police leader who worked to implement the department’s federal consent decree sent a resignation letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot this summer alleging that CPD’s top leadership failed “to even feign interest in pursuing reform in a meaningful manner.” Then the official alleged that Chicago police retaliated against him for raising concerns about the department’s progress complying with ...
CHICAGO, IL
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the phone numbers of 13 Republicans – so one redirected calls back to her

They say 13 is unlucky for some, and controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly made the “wrong call” when she posted the phone numbers of House representatives who supported President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pun most definitely intended. The Georgia congresswoman shared the numbers – which are publicly available...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

KTLA

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy